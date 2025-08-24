How to install Steam and play popular games on a Chromebook: Step-by-step guide

Chromebooks have long been seen as simple work and study devices, but Google and Valve have been reshaping that perception. With the arrival of Steam on ChromeOS, users now have access to PC gaming directly on their lightweight laptops. First tested in 2022 through the ChromeOS Dev channel, Steam has since moved to the Beta channel, opening the door to more devices and a smoother experience. Here’s how to install Steam on your Chromebook and start playing PC games with ease.(Steam)

Steam support expands the gaming options already available on Chromebooks, which previously focused on Android titles and cloud services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now. The update means Chromebook owners can now play popular PC games without relying entirely on streaming platforms.

Also read: Shade Silver free on Steam for a limited time: Here’s how to get it

The beta version of Steam supports laptops powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 C-series and Intel 12th-generation Core processors. Google has set minimum requirements at Core i3 or Ryzen 3 processors, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, though it recommends at least an i5 or Ryzen 5 with 16GB RAM for better performance. Currently, 35 Chromebook models are officially supported, including Acer Chromebook 514, Asus Chromebook CX9, HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, Dell 5430 Chromebook, and Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook 16.

Also read: Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support

If you own one of these models, installing Steam is straightforward. Here’s how you can set it up:

1. Switch to the Beta channel:

Open Chromebook settings and search for “Channels.”

Select Beta and let the update download.

Restart your device once the installation finishes.

2. Enable Steam support:

In your browser, type chrome://flags.

Search for #borealis-enabled and switch it to Enabled.

3. Install Steam:

Open the ChromeOS launcher and search for Steam.

Select the app, follow the setup instructions, and sign in with your account.

After installation, users can explore a growing library of games. Titles like Portal 2, Dota 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Stardew Valley, and Skyrim Special Edition are already available. ChromeOS runs Linux versions of games where possible, while others use Proton, Valve’s compatibility tool also found on the Steam Deck.

Also read: iPhone 17 production begins at Foxconn’s Bengaluru plant ahead of global launch

Performance depends on hardware, but early tests show smooth gameplay when paired with compatible accessories such as Bluetooth controllers. For those considering a new Chromebook purchase, it is important to factor in storage space and system requirements if Steam gaming is part of the plan.

With these steps, Chromebooks are no longer just for browsing and documents, they are becoming an entry point into PC gaming.