Borderlands 4: Release date, time, where to play, editions and more
Borderlands 4 is set to launch next week on PC and consoles, with exact release times, editions, and prices revealed for fans worldwide.
Borderlands series fans are counting days for Borderlands 4 release, which is the franchise’s latest and most ambitious game. This game is soon going to launch on multiple platforms with new characters, weapons, and gameplay features, which will be available for players worldwide
Borderlands 4 release date
Borderlands 4 is officially set to release on September 12, 2015. The game will be released for consoles like PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Nintendo Switch 2 players will have to wait for some time, as for them, it is set to release on October 3, 2025, as per Newsweek.
Console release time
For console players, Borderlands 4 will launch at 12:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The game follows a rolling midnight release, meaning players in each region will get access when it hits midnight in their local time zone. For example, gamers in California will be able to play at 9:00 PM PDT on September 11, while players in New Zealand will get access even earlier, as their midnight comes 16 hours before New York. Unlike some recent releases, there will be no early access for players who pre-order deluxe editions.
PC release time
The PC version of Borderlands 4 will have a global launch, giving all players around the world access at the same time. The game will unlock on Steam and Epic Games Store on September 11, 2025, at 12:00 PM EDT. This means U.S. PC players will get a 12-hour head start over console players. Key unlock times across other time zones include:
• PDT – 9:00 AM
• BRT – 1:00 PM
• BST – 5:00 PM
• CEST – 6:00 PM
• CST – 12:00 AM (Sept. 12)
• JST – 1:00 AM (Sept. 12)
• AEST – 2:00 AM (Sept. 12)
• NZST – 4:00 AM (Sept. 12)
Price and editions
Borderlands 4 will cost $69.99 for the standard edition. There is also a Deluxe Edition priced at $99.99, which includes extra DLC packs, and a Super Deluxe Edition at $129.99, with additional content for fans who want the full experience.
Subscription services
The game will not be available on Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus at the time of launch. Players will have to buy it on day one to play. With its release just days away, Borderlands 4 promises to deliver an exciting experience for both longtime fans and new players eager to explore the next chapter of this iconic series.
FAQs:
1. When is Borderlands 4 releasing?
Borderlands 4 will release on September 12, 2025, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Nintendo Switch 2 players will get it on October 3, 2025.
2. What time will Borderlands 4 be available on launch day?
Console (PS5/Xbox): 12:00 AM midnight EDT (rolling midnight per region).
PC: 12:00 PM EDT (global launch on Steam & Epic Games Store).
3. Will Borderlands 4 be available on Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus?
No, the game will not be available on these subscription services at launch. Players must purchase the game to play from day one.
