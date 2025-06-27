Steam Summer Sale 2025: 5 unmissable games with big discounts; from Borderlands 3 to Battlefield 1

The Steam Summer Sale 2025 has officially been rolled out by Valve. The company is offering steep discounts on PC games. The Steam Summer Sale 2025 will last from June 26 to July 10. Several titles are on offer by the company including Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Cyberpunk 2077, as per the official website. According to Screenrant, games like Terraria and Undertale are also available for a few dollars on Steam. Here are some of the top games you can get at the summer sale event, as per Screenrant. Steam summer sale is live now(Steam Official site)

Also read: Death Stranding 2’s super-fast load times have left fans in disbelief: ‘Don't blink or you'll miss it’

Steam Summer Sale 2025: Top titles on offer

Battlefield 1: The game is being offered for a mere $1.99, a discount of 95 per cent from its original price. Battlefield 1’s World War 1 setting makes it one of the most popular games in the series. The multiplayer game spans multiple theaters of the war. The new Operations game mode stimulates actual conflict from the frontlines, as per Screenrant.

DOOM: Priced at $3.99 in the Steam Summer Sale 2025, Doom is a great game for anyone who loved the original Doom series. The game sees the Doom Slayer return to Mars for a new and gory campaign.

Borderlands 3: The iconic game is being offered for $2.99. The looter shooter game was much criticized for how its antagonists were written when it was released. However, the amount of different guns and other weaponry make it easy to overlook the flaws of the game.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Missing the Marvel Cinematic Universe a lot? Try out this game for just $5.99. The single-player game features Rocket Racoon, Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, and Drax star in a galaxy-spanning journey. You can be involved in the combat abilities of every Guardian.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut: With Death Stranding 2 in the news, it’s the perfect time to pick up this title. The Director’s Cut features more content and some improvements over the base game. The game is available for $15.99.

FAQs

What are the dates for the Steam Summer Sale?

The sale will last from June 26 to July 10.

What titles are on offer at the Steam Summer Sale?

Discounted games include Battlefield 1 and Borderlands 3.

Is Death Stranding 2 out?

The game is presently out on Play Station 5, with PC versions expected at a later date.