Death Stranding 2’s super-fast load times have left fans in disbelief: ‘Don't blink or you'll miss it’

Hideo Kojima’s latest epic, Death Stranding: 2 On the Beach, has fans talking, but not just about its stunning visuals or haunting narrative. What is really catching attention? The virtually non-existent load times. According to the IGN report, since the game’s early access dropped on June 24, players have been flooding social media with clips showing just how unbelievably fast the game loads – so fast, in fact, that many say it feels supernatural. A still from Death Stranding 2: On The Beach trailer(X)

Pressing ‘Continue’ from the main menu produces just a blink of a black screen before players are dropped into protagonist Sam Porter Bridges’ world. According to the report, even reloading from within the game is near-instant.

Kojima Productions' latest entry has almost zero loading delays

Although Death Stranding 2 is packed with sprawling environments, rich details and breathtaking visuals, especially in its post-apocalyptic take on Australia, the load times defy expectations even for a PS5 title.

A viral post on X (formerly Twitter) captured the gamers’ sentiment perfectly. The user, who goes by the name Kami, wrote, “Death Stranding 2 has the fastest loading time I've EVER seen in a video game. Don't blink or you'll miss it. It's literally instant.”

Another user claimed Kojima was a “genuine wizard.” A third user noted, “Either everyone else is not so secretly terrible at their job or Kojima Productions is making deals with spirits and demons.”

A fourth user noted, “The ‘Kojima finally made the first PS5 game’ joke is actually real.”

A new standard in gaming load times?

While Death Stranding 2 has been getting a lot of attention lately, it is joining a group of next-gen games that are really cutting down on load times. Fans are drawing comparisons to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, where you can zip around the city in no time.

Over on Xbox, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has also impressed players with how fast it starts up. The menu is practically the game itself, since it loads your save file in the background right away.

The debate over which game handles this better is still ongoing, but it's clear: loading screens are fading fast.

FAQs:

1. How fast are Death Stranding 2’s load times really?

Most players report under one second of black screen before re-entering gameplay. Some say it's so fast, you could "blink and miss it."

2. What platform is Death Stranding 2 available on?

It’s currently available on PlayStation 5, with PC versions expected in the future.

3. Is there an explanation for the fast load times?

Kojima Productions has not revealed the exact tech behind it, but speculation points to clever background loading and high optimization for PS5's SSD.

4. Is Death Stranding 2 the only game with this kind of speed?

No, but it’s among the fastest. Spider-Man 2 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle also have near-instant transitions.

5. Was Nintendo involved in Death Stranding 2?

Yes, Nintendo is credited in the game, though Kojima Productions hasn’t clarified the extent of their contribution.