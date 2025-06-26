‘I am going to vomit’: Australian vlogger visits 'garbage mountain' in Delhi, video sparks debate

Travel content creator and former Australian Survivor contestant Jaden Laing is making headlines after sharing a dramatic video of his visit to Delhi’s infamous Ghazipur landfill, which he dubbed "garbage mountain." The video, posted on Jaden Laing’s social media, quickly drew a mix of reactions online. (Instagram/jadentysonlaing)

In the clip, Laing, who calls himself “the third strongest man in Australia,” is seen riding through Delhi in a cab with a friend when the landfill comes into view. The duo stops to take a look, but as soon as he rolls down the car window, he is met with the overwhelming stench.

"Get an Uber out of here. I am actually going to vomit," he says to his friend, who covers his nose with a T-shirt. Moments later, Laing sit on the roadside, trying to recover. “The smell is a straight uppercut to the nose,” he says.

Take a look at the video here:

Their journey continues with a ride on a local man's bike to a nearby fish and meat market which Laing flees almost immediately before jumping into an auto-rickshaw to escape to Old Delhi, paying ₹500 for the ride.

The video, posted on Laing’s social media, quickly drew a mix of reactions online. While some Delhiites were amused by the over-the-top reaction, others were less than thrilled.

“Out of everything in Delhi, bro chose the worst spot to film,” one user joked.

“We made it. Garbage Mountain is officially a tourist attraction. We have three of them,” another quipped.

However, not everyone was laughing. Some users criticised the choice of location and the way India was portrayed. “I don’t understand why foreigners like to visit the dirtiest places first. There are so many beautiful places in India. Show that to people who are judging India,” a commenter wrote.

Despite the controversy, Laing has shared more positive snippets from his travels in Punjab, Agra, and Delhi. The videos show him buying a traditional kurta-pyjama, trying on a Sikh turban, visiting the Taj Mahal, riding a rickshaw and praising the warmth of locals.

“India has been amazing! The people I’ve come across so far are extremely polite and hospitable!” he captioned one of his posts.