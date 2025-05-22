Cyberpunk 2077 sequel to feature mysterious second city: ‘Chicago Gone Wrong’ soon

CD Projekt Red is developing a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 under the codename Project Orion. Since its announcement in 2022, the studio has shared limited information about the game. Recently, Mike Pondsmith, the creator of the original Cyberpunk tabletop RPG that inspired the video game, revealed new details about the sequel, including the addition of a second city alongside Night City. CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 sequel will include a second city alongside the returning Night City.(Playstation)

In an interview with Polish media outlet TVGRY at the Digital Dragons Conference, Pondsmith explained that while he is not as closely involved in the sequel as he was in the original game, he has reviewed some of the new scripts. He also spent time discussing the development with various departments, examining new cyberware and other game elements.

Also read: BGMI redeem codes for May 21: Grab free skins, rewards, and check how to claim now

Project Orion

Pondsmith confirmed that Project Orion will introduce a second city that players will visit, expanding the game's setting beyond Night City. Although he did not provide specific details about the new location, he described its atmosphere as “Chicago gone wrong,” distinguishing it from the Blade Runner-inspired feel of Night City. He stated, “I remember looking at it and going, 'Yeah, I understand the feel that you're going for, and this really does work.'”

New City Added to the Game

Night City will still be part of the game, maintaining continuity with the original Cyberpunk 2077. The introduction of a second city suggests Project Orion will offer a larger and more complex world compared to its predecessor. This expansion follows the first game’s growth, which included a new district called Dogtown in the Phantom Liberty expansion.

Also read: Mafia: The Old Country releasing on 8 August, 2025: Here’s everything you need to know

Since the first reveal of Project Orion, CD Projekt Red has kept further details under wraps. The studio previously stated that the sequel aims to push the Cyberpunk franchise forward and explore the potential of its dystopian universe more deeply.

Additional information about the game surfaced earlier this year when CD Projekt Red’s Boston studio, leading the development of the sequel, advertised an open role describing the game’s crowd system as “the most realistic and reactive crowd system in any game to date.”

Also read: Apple Arcade to add UNO: Arcade edition, What the Car? and more in June game lineup

Project Orion is being built using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5 and is expected to release on PC and current-generation consoles. However, CD Projekt Red has not announced a release date, and the game remains several years away from launch.