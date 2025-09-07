Grow a Garden: Step-by-step guide on how to get rare Phoenix in Roblox game

Phoenix is one of the rarest and powerful pets in Grow a Garden. Players can easily find it in the Enchanted Chest, which was introduced during the Fairy event. This magical bird not only adds beauty to your garden but also helps the crop to grow with special effects. How to unlock the rare Phoenix pet on Grow a Garden.(X/@GrowaGardenRblx)

How to obtain the Phoenix

As per Euro Gamer, to get the Phoenix, players must first obtain an Enchanted Chest. The chances of finding a Phoenix from the chest are low, with only a 1% chance of success. However, since it is part of the Fairy event, players have multiple opportunities to earn it by participating in event activities and completing quests in the Fairy World.

Crafting an Enchanted Chest requires a few special items. Players will need: one Sunbulb, one Enchanted Seed Pack, one Enchanted Egg, and 6000 Fairy Points. Collecting these items and crafting the chest gives players a chance to receive the Phoenix as a reward.

Phoenix traits and Garden benefits

The Phoenix has several traits that make it highly sought after. First, it gives a bonus to any pet taken from the mutation machine, increasing their age by between 1 and 4.89. This makes it easier to level up other pets quickly.

In addition, the Phoenix can help your garden grow in unique ways. Every 6 minutes and 40 seconds, it applies the Flaming mutation to four random fruits in the garden. Fruits that are passed by the Phoenix also have a 20% chance to mutate, allowing players to grow rare and powerful crops.

Players who want to add Phoenix to their collection should actively participate in the Fairy event. The simplest way to gain it is to complete tasks, gather required materials, and craft an Enchanted chest. This will improve your chances of getting the rare pet.

The Phoenix is not only a beautiful addition to any garden but also a strategic helper for players who want to grow their crops faster and more efficiently. Its rarity and special traits make it one of the most exciting pets to pursue in Grow a Garden.

FAQs

Q1. How can I get the Phoenix in Grow a Garden?

You can get the Phoenix from the Enchanted Chest, which has a 1% drop chance. The chest can be crafted during the Fairy event using special items.

Q2. What materials are needed to craft the Enchanted Chest?

To craft the Enchanted Chest, you need one Sunbulb, one Enchanted Seed Pack, one Enchanted Egg, and 6000 Fairy Points.

Q3. What are the special traits of the Phoenix?

The Phoenix gives an age boost to pets from the mutation machine and applies the Flaming mutation to fruits every 6 minutes and 40 seconds, with a 20% chance for fruits to mutate.