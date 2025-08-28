Grow a Garden unveils Fairy Event: Date, time, what to expect and more details

Grow a Garden, a highly popular Roblox game, is all set to witness yet another interesting update, the Fairy Event, this weekend. As the ongoing beanstalk era is nearing its end, the makers continue to surprise fans by rolling out regular updates, further enhancing the overall gameplay experience. When does the Fairy Event start? Here's all you need to know. Grow a Garden Fairy Event details.(X/@GrowaGardenRblx)

Grow a Garden Fairy Event: What to expect?

The Fairy Event, which is just around the corner, will introduce a wide range of new content for gamers. The official event page on the Roblox website states that the “limited time” event will bring exciting things for the players to “explore + enjoy.”

Under this, players will discover several new changes, such as unlocking new seeds, pets, items, and weather. Apart from this, Roblox has also teased several brand-new features.

“The fairy has come to visit! Explore this new event to unlock brand new seeds, pets, items, weather, and tons more! There will also be various new content and features added,” read a post on the official X handle of Grow a Garden.

Much like the past few updates, the new event will provide a complete makeover, besides adding key elements, especially to the map.

All of the new updates in Grow a Garden will be based on the fairy theme, allowing fans a new way to procure the same.

According to Droid Gamers, players might expect no admin abuse this time around since Jandel last week stated that, after the Admin War that he is looking forward to taking a break from the weekly activity. But it remains to be seen whether the character in the game does it this week or sometime in the future.

Grow a Garden Fairy Event: Schedule

As per the official Roblox announcement, the next update regarding the Fairy Event will be made available on Saturday, August 30.

It will continue to remain available until September 6, 2025. However, there are chances that the makers might extend their timeline, given that they have done this with past several events too. The update will be made available at 10 AM ET/2 PM UTC. In India, fans can expect it around 7:30 PM, while in Brasilia, the time is 11 AM.

FAQs:

How to play Grow a Garden?

Fans can play it on the Roblox platform.

Is Grow a Garden free to play?

Yes, players can enjoy the game for free, but it features several in-game purchases.

What's the next update on Grow a Garden?

The next update is the Fairy Event.