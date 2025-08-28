Samsung September event confirmed: Galaxy S25 FE and Tab S11 to launch on this date…

Samsung has officially confirmed a Galaxy event scheduled for 5th September, where the company is expected to showcase new tablets and a fresh addition to the Galaxy S25 lineup. The virtual event will showcase advancements in mobile experiences and could mark the debut of the Galaxy Tab S11 series alongside the Galaxy S25 FE. The announcement came shortly after Apple officially announced the launch of the highly anticipated iPhone 17 series, which is also scheduled for September 9. Samsung has confirmed a Galaxy event in September, expected to unveil Galaxy S25 FE and Tab S11.(Bloomberg)

Samsung Galaxy September Event: Timeline and How to Watch Online

The Samsung Galaxy event will take place on September 4 at 5:30 am ET (3:00 pm IST). Unlike recent in-person showcases, this edition will be held online and will be available for streaming via Samsung’s official website and YouTube channel. The company said the event will focus on delivering a “seamless mobile experience across more devices,” which hints at cross-device integration and AI-powered features.

Offers and Benefits for Customers

Samsung has also announced pre-order benefits for early buyers. Customers who pre-order a new Galaxy Tab model via Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app will receive a $50 (about Rs. 4,400) credit. The credit can be applied to other Galaxy products such as smartphones, tablets, smart rings, earbuds, watches, or accessories, though not to the reserved device itself.

In addition, Samsung is offering up to $950 (around Rs. 83,000) in savings on the latest Galaxy tablet purchase. This package includes benefits such as trade-in credits and free storage upgrades. The company also confirmed its presence at IFA Berlin 2025, starting September 5, where it will hold a press conference and set up exhibition booths.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series and Galaxy S25 FE Launch (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series is expected to make its debut at the event. Reports suggest the lineup will include two models, the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. Unlike previous launches, a Plus version may not be part of this release. Both models are likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset.

Alongside the tablets, Samsung may introduce the Galaxy S25 FE. Leaks suggest that the device could feature a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2400 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while shipping with Android 16-based One UI 8.

As for the optics, the device is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP main camera. It is also expected to house a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired and 25W wireless fast charging support.