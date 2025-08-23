Grow a Garden Admin War update: All new seeds, top picks and more

The rivalry between Grow a Garden and Steal a Brainrot just escalated with the launch of the Admin Abuse War, a special event that mixes intense competition with exciting new rewards. This update is part of the Beanstalk expansion, which introduces a brand-new Friendship Shop, crafting stations, and exclusive seeds for players to discover, according to the website Beebom. The Admin War kicked off at 7 am PT in the United States on August 23(X)

The event kicked off at 7 am Pacific Time on August 23 and is accessible worldwide. The event was scheduled to start at 11:00 AM BRT in Brazil, at 4 PM CET in Europe, and at 10:00 PM Manila time in the Philippines.

Also Read: Roblox shutting down on September 1? Debunking viral ‘statement’

All new seeds in the Admin War update

According to another Beebom report, the Admin War update has brought six new seeds to Grow a Garden, which are obtainable from the Friendship Shop, Skyroot Chest, or the Beanstalk Crafting Station. To access the seeds, players have to first grow the magic beanstalk at the center of the map, climb it, and raise their friendship level by feeding the goliath NPC.

The seeds available are glowpod, flare melon, willowberry, crown of thorns, calla lily, and cyclamen. All these seeds can be harvested multiple times. Of the six new seeds, two can be obtained from the shop, one from beanstalk crafting, and the other three from the skyroot chest.

Best seeds for profit

If you are chasing profits, here is the list of top picks:

Cyclamen: The seed has high-profit potential with the right mutations.

Calla Lilly: The beautiful blue bloom sells for tens of thousands of Sheckles, making it a perfect fit for earning money.

Flare Melon: It produces multiple fruits quickly, making it profitable.

Also Read: Roblox child abuse allegations: Here's a bite-by-bite breakdown of the controversy

What else to expect from Roblox Admin War

The Admin War event will also feature Jandel vs Sammy in a full-blown admin abuse showdown, exclusive cosmetics, new pets, and pet achievement rewards. After the event, Beanstalk Part 2 will roll out with additional crafting options, new gears, and a mutation-removal tool for pets, the Beebom report added.

FAQs

When does the Grow a Garden Admin War update release?

It was released on August 23, 2025, at 7 am PT.

What are the new seeds in the update?

Glowpod, Flare Melon, Willowberry, Crown of Thorns, Calla Lily, and Cyclamen.

How do you access the Friendship Shop?

Grow the magic beanstalk, feed the Goliath NPC, and level up friendship.

What is the biggest highlight of the Admin War event?

The Jandel vs Sammy admin abuse battle and the new Beanstalk crafting features.