MUMBAI: A 32-year-old alleged gaming addict was arrested on Monday for killing his step-mother when she refused to give him money to play online games. The police said that the father-son duo then buried her and secretly got a death certificate stating she had died of natural causes. 32-year-old online game addict kills stepmother for refusing him money

The deceased, Arshiya Khusro, 61, was a resident of Bhabola Naka in Vasai West. She was married to Amir Khusro, 64, who lives with his first wife and son Imran Khusro at Gokhiware in Vasai East.

According to the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar crime branch the couple ran a tours and travels business, while the accused, Imran, was allegedly an online gaming addict. The police said that Imran needed ₹1.8 lakh to play a game. He asked his stepmother for money, but when she refused, he went to her house on Sunday night and pushed her against the washbasin where she hit her head and died.

Police said that after she died, Imran confessed his crime to his father who helped him cover it up by quickly getting a death certificate from a doctor. The duo then hurriedly performed the burial ceremony on Sunday as per religious rituals.

According to the police the duo had tried cleaning the bloodstains from the bathroom, but had missed some spots. On Monday, their domestic help saw the remaining stains in the house, grew suspicious, and informed the Manikpur police. The crime branch then formed a team and based on CCTV footage showing Imran entering the house, arrested the duo within 12 hours.

“We are investigating how they got a doctor to sign a death certificate,” said a police officer from the crime branch. On Monday evening, the police exhumed the body and sent it for a post mortem to the JJ hospital.