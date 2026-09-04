Tesla Cybercab launched: No steering wheel, huge screen and room for service dogs

Tesla has officially launched its long-awaited Cybercab, giving people a closer look at its futuristic driverless vehicle. The two-seater electric car has no steering wheel or pedals and is designed to operate fully autonomously. Now, a new interior tour and rider guide have revealed more about what passengers can expect.

Where has Tesla Cybercab launched?

Tesla Cybercab launched in Austin. (X/@SawyerMerritt)

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Tesla officially launched the Cybercab at an invite-only event in Austin, Texas, on September 3, 2026. The company had announced the event through its official website and invited selected guests to attend. The launch event itself was not livestreamed, making videos shared by attendees and Tesla enthusiasts one of the main ways people got a closer look at the vehicle.

Elon Musk also spoke about the vehicle on X, describing the Cybercab as “basically a super comfortable lounge on wheels with a great TV and epic sound.”

For now, actual Cybercab rides are available only in limited areas of Austin. Tesla says its wider Robotaxi service, which currently uses Model Y vehicles, operates in Austin, Dallas and Houston in Texas, as well as Miami, Orlando and Tampa in Florida.

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What does the Tesla Cybercab interior look like?

In a video shared by entrepreneur and Tesla enthusiast Sawyer Merritt, viewers get a detailed tour of the Cybercab’s interior. Merritt points out the massive central screen and says the vehicle looks more production-ready than the version previously shown.

The Cybercab has physical controls, including an emergency stop button. Its hazard lights can also double as an emergency stop. The interior features USB-C ports, window controls, an interior camera and door buttons, while Braille markings can be seen on the doors.

Merritt is particularly impressed by the space inside. “Pretty comfortable in here. You got a ton of leg room,” he says.

He also points out that there appears to be enough space for a service dog, which could be useful for passengers who rely on assistance animals. “Yeah, plenty of room for a dog down there,” he adds.

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Tesla’s own Cybercab information confirms that the vehicle is a two-seater with butterfly doors, a large touchscreen and enough boot space for two standard check-in suitcases and two carry-on suitcases.

How does the Tesla Cybercab work?

Tesla has also released a Cybercab rider guide explaining how passengers can use the vehicle. Riders can book a Cybercab through the Robotaxi app, with the app showing the vehicle’s location.

Once it arrives, passengers can use the app to open the boot, while the doors can also open as they approach the vehicle. Inside, riders can adjust the climate and seat settings and access entertainment features through the touchscreen or app.

Tesla says passenger preferences, including climate and media settings, can be saved to their profile and carried over between rides.

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What did the internet say about Tesla Cybercab?

The unusual design quickly sparked reactions online, particularly because of the absence of a steering wheel and pedals.

“The world we grew up in no longer exists. This is the prequel to George Jetson,” one person wrote.

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“A lot of features Tesla implemented on here Uber never took advantage of in its 20 years of existence. It’s insane to me, and Tesla is doing it day one,” another user commented.

Others were already wondering when the Cybercab would reach their cities. “When is Cybercab coming to Toronto?” one person asked.

Another user welcomed the detailed walkthrough, writing, “Oh nice, finally a breakdown of how it actually works. I was lowkey confused about the whole no steering wheel thing.”