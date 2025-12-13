Texas Roadhouse to shut down all 736 locations for 24 hours. Here's why

Texas Roadhouse will shut down all of its 736 locations for 24 hours on 25 December. The popular restaurant has announced this temporary closure in observance of Christmas, a federal holiday, The US Sun reported. Texas Roadhouse will close all of its 736 locations on December 25 to mark Christmas

Popular restaurant chain Texas Roadhouse to shut down all locations for 24 hours

The steakhouse chain follows a unique annual closure policy to prioritise work-life balance on holidays. This means Texas Roadhouse diners will not be able to pick up the beloved classic rolls and cinnamon butter on Christmas Day. However, customers will still be able to enjoy their favourite dishes on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

The company will reopen all of its locations on reduced working hours on December 24. While its official website notes holiday hours may be between 11 am to 6 pm, each location may set different hours. The chain recommends customers check with their local outlet to confirm the exact timing before visiting. Additionally, some locations in tourist areas may operate on extended hours.

A Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Sherman, Texas, shared its hours on Facebook in November, noting it would be open from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm on December 24. The chain will follow a similar pattern on New Year's Eve, with hours varying by location. Unlike other restaurants and retailers, the steakhouse chain will be open on New Year's Day.

Other stores that will close their doors on Christmas Day are: Walmart, Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, Aldi, Ikea, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Publix, Meijer, Trader Joe’s, and Whole Foods, according to NBC New York. On the contrary, Waffle House will keep all of its locations open on both Christmas and New Year's as the chain operates 365 days a year.