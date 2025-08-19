‘This could’ve been our last meal’: Nina Santiago shares update after surviving SUV crash during food review

Influencer Nina Santiago has spoken out after surviving a terrifying accident that occurred while she and fellow content creator Patrick Blackwood were filming a food review video in Houston, Texas. Influencers Nina Santiago and Patrick Blackwood were filming a food review when an SUV crashed through the restaurant window in Houston.(Instagram/ninaunrated)

Santiago, who goes by @NinaUnrated, shared that she is “beyond grateful to be alive” after an SUV ploughed through the glass wall of @cuveesculinarycreations, shattering windows and crashing into their table mid-recording.

“I’m beyond grateful to be alive after an SUV crashed through the glass wall at @cuveesculinarycreations in Houston, TX, shattering everything while @iampatrickblackwood and I recorded an eating show. It hit us directly me on his left, him on my right as I bit into a delicious salmon slider. Out of nowhere, but we survived. This experience showed me who truly matters; life’s too short for grudges or anger. Let go, forgive, live in the now, and cherish those around you. This could’ve been our last meal," she said.

Her emotional update struck a chord with followers, many of whom praised her resilience and echoed her reminder that “tomorrow is not promised.”

The two social media influencers' narrow escape was captured on camera when a car rammed into the restaurant where they were filming a food review video. In the clip, the two influencers are seen sitting at a restaurant table near a large glass window facing the road. With a table full of food in front of them, the two are recording themselves reviewing the food when a loud crash occurs, and the SUV comes through the window. The glass shatters and collapses on the two influencers as they scream and try to get away from the table.

"Tomorrow is not promised @cuveesculinarycreations: Glass shatters everywhere as SUV crashes through window while we eat in near-death experience," Santiago wrote in the caption while sharing the video.