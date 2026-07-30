This Wisconsin brewery promised free beer when Trump dies; license revoked: 'We're going to fight...'

A Wisconsin brewery that went viral after promising customers free beer when President Donald Trump dies is facing the loss of its alcohol license, with its owner vowing to challenge the decision.

The brewery argued that the license revocation could be connected to the brewery’s political stance. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

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The Wisconsin Department of Revenue has revoked Minocqua Brewing Company’s permit to operate in the state, effective August 4, according to owner Kirk Bangstad, who announced the move in a newsletter. The brewery can continue operating while it appeals the decision.

Bangstad, who has described Minocqua Brewing as “the state’s most progressive brewery” and frequently shares anti-Trump messages on the company’s social media accounts, said he plans to fight the revocation.

“We need all the money we can get to sue the Department of Revenue and stay in business,” Bangstad said in an email. Later, in a Substack post, he added, “As you can imagine, I’m not taking this lying down. We’re going to fight the state of Wisconsin tooth and nail, and once again, they’ll have to pry me out of my taprooms before I stop selling beer to thirsty progressives who come to visit us.”

Why did Wisconsin revoke Minocqua Brewing’s license?

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{{^usCountry}} The Department of Revenue said it issued notices revoking the brewer’s permits for two Minocqua Brewing locations and an alcohol beverage warehouse permit for one location. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Department of Revenue said it issued notices revoking the brewer’s permits for two Minocqua Brewing locations and an alcohol beverage warehouse permit for one location. {{/usCountry}}

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A department spokesperson said the action was related to enforcement of state alcohol regulations and not political views.

“The Division of Alcohol Beverages is dedicated to the fair and consistent enforcement of alcohol beverages regulations in Wisconsin,” the department said in a statement. “The division takes appropriate actions when these laws are not followed.”

The brewery has until August 4 to appeal, and officials said it can continue operating during the appeal process.

The department had previously seized canned beverages from the company in June, alleging that it had illegally transported products from Illinois without paying required taxes and fees.

What was the ‘free beer when Trump dies’ promise?

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The controversy drew attention earlier this year after Minocqua Brewing posted on social media that it would give away free beer to customers on the day Trump dies.

“Free beer, all day long the day he dies,” the post said. “Show us this post when it happens in a few months and we’ll make good on that promise.”

The brewery later clarified that the offer would apply to specific locations, writing that it meant the Madison Taproom and, depending on the timing, the Minocqua Taproom.

Bangstad argued that the license revocation could be connected to the brewery’s political stance and said he believes businesses should not face consequences over their views.

“Everyone reading this, Democrat or Republican, should recoil at the thought of a small and thriving business being destroyed by their state government over such small violations, especially a brewery in the state of Wisconsin!” he said.

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The brewery owner has now urged supporters to help fund a legal challenge as he fights to keep the business operating.