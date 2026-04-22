Tim Cook called to ‘kiss my a**’: Donald Trump’s post on ‘incredible’ Apple CEO is all about himself

President Donald Trump’s post for Tim Cook, who is stepping down as Apple's CEO, came with a side of "Trump First." While he called the exec an “incredible guy”, the President spent the majority of his viral post highlighting his own "big helps" to Cook. He claimed that Cook reached out to him to solve problems that no one else could. Trump’s narrative has been met with scepticism and humour.

Donald Trump shared a post about Tim Cook on Truth Social. (AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the post, Donald Trump called himself a “big fan of Tim Cook” but also said, “Wow, it’s Tim Apple (Cook!) calling, how big is that? I was very impressed with myself to have the head of Apple calling to ‘kiss my ass’,” while recalling their first interaction.

Also Read: People are talking about John Ternus’ LinkedIn profile as he prepares to take over from Tim Cook as Apple CEO

Here’s Donald Trump’s full post on Tim Cook:

I have always been a big fan of Tim Cook, and likewise, Steve Jobs, but if Steve was not taken from the Planet Earth so young, and ran the company instead of Tim, the company would have done well, but nowhere near as well as it has under Tim. For me it began with a phone call from Tim at the beginning of my First Term. He had a fairly large problem that only I, as President, could fix. Most people would have paid millions of dollars to a consultant, who I probably would not have known, but who would say that he knew me well. The fees would be paid but the job would not have gotten done. When I got the call I said, wow, it’s Tim Apple (Cook!) calling, how big is that? I was very impressed with myself to have the head of Apple calling to “kiss my ass.” Anyway, he explained his problem, a tough one it was, I felt he was right and got it taken care of, quickly and effectively. That was the beginning of a long and very nice relationship. During my five years as President, Tim would call me, but never too much, and I would help him where I could. Years latter, after 3 or 4 BIG HELPS, I started to say to people, anyone who would listen, that this guy is an amazing manager and leader. He makes these calls to me, I help him out (but not always, because he will, on occasion, be too aggressive in his ask!), and he gets the job done, QUICKLY, without a dime being given to those very expensive (millions of dollars!) consultants around town who sometimes get it done, and sometimes don’t. Anyway, Tim Cook had an AMAZING career, almost incomparable, and will go on and continue to do great work for Apple, and whatever else he chooses to work on. Quite simply, Tim Cook is an incredible guy!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP

How did social media react?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} An individual wrote, “This was unnecessary. A true leader does not need to crow about his achievements. Others will do so for him. It may take time to be publicly done,, but these kinda statements do not project strength but weakness. It’s unnecessary.” Another joked, “From this post, we can wholeheartedly conclude that DJT invented the iPhone and sliced bread.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual wrote, “This was unnecessary. A true leader does not need to crow about his achievements. Others will do so for him. It may take time to be publicly done,, but these kinda statements do not project strength but weakness. It’s unnecessary.” Another joked, “From this post, we can wholeheartedly conclude that DJT invented the iPhone and sliced bread.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} A third expressed, “Please stop posting such idiotic things that undermine your credibility for more important matters.” A fourth posted, “I am genuinely beginning to feel embarrassed that I voted for this guy twice.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third expressed, “Please stop posting such idiotic things that undermine your credibility for more important matters.” A fourth posted, “I am genuinely beginning to feel embarrassed that I voted for this guy twice.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tim Cook will become executive chairman of Apple’s board of directors. John Ternus, senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, will become Apple’s next chief executive officer effective on September 1, 2026.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON