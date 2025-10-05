Tired of dating apps, 42-year-old woman launches billboard campaign to find a husband

In a bold move to find love beyond dating apps, a 42-year-old woman from San Francisco has launched a billboard campaign inviting eligible bachelors to apply to date her. Lisa Catalano, who says she was growing tired of matches that “never seemed to go anywhere,” purchased a dozen billboards to advertise her new website: MarryLisa.com. The site encourages eligible bachelors to apply to date her and includes information about her hobbies, interests, and what she’s looking for in a partner. The woman said it all started as a joke, but soon turned into a full-fledged campaign.(TikTok/@ marrylisaofficial)

“I never expected I would do something like this in my life,” she told People magazine, adding, “I’m almost in shock that I did it, really.”

How did the idea for MarryLisa.com begin?

She said that it all started as a joke, but soon turned into a full-fledged campaign. “Every time I would get frustrated with how the dating scene in general was, I would spend another five, ten minutes just typing away on my computer, making the website as a little creative outlet,” she said.

Catalano’s billboards are simple, featuring a photo of her next to the website link in bold yellow font over a black background. “I wanted something that was just very simple, to the point, and a little bit eye-catching,” she explained.

The website features a detailed application form asking about education, occupation, hobbies, and values. “I don’t think I’m being out of line with my non-negotiables,” she said. “I want somebody who is looking for a committed, monogamous relationship who would like to try for starting a family. I'm looking for someone who leads a healthy lifestyle,” she continued.

What kind of partner is she looking for?

The 42-year-old added that she’s seeking someone aged 35 to 45, who shares her views on religion, politics, and leads a healthy lifestyle. So far, responses have ranged from applicants as young as 19 to as old as 78, she shared.

Catalano, who lost her fiance in 2023 after a terminal illness, said dating again felt “strange” after years in a long-term relationship. “I do think the apps can work, really, but in my case, I'm just not getting the results,” she said.

Further, Catalano shared that since launching the campaign on September 2, she has received around 1,800 applications. “People either love the idea or they hate it,” she admitted. “They either think what I’m doing is incredible and brave, or they think I’m the worst person on earth, and there’s no in between.”

Still, she’s optimistic. “I think there’s a guy out there who’s a perfect fit for me,” she said. “And I would venture to say that his application could already be in my inbox right now,” she added.