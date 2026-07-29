Trump's Tic Tac moment at Lindsey Graham funeral sparks social media frenzy: 'Struggle is real'

President Donald Trump is facing online scrutiny after a “Tic Tac moment” during the funeral service of Senator Lindsey Graham became one of the event’s most widely shared clips. Videos circulating on X showed Trump passing a box of Tic Tac to Vice President JD Vance while seated in the front row.

Videos shared online showed Trump passing Tic Tacs to JD Vance while seated in the front row. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) ((Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP))

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The funeral, held in Washington, D.C., brought together political leaders from around the world.

Trump delivered a eulogy for Graham and acknowledged the presence of international leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The late senator had been a vocal supporter of both Ukraine and Israel during their respective conflicts.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Did Trump fall asleep at Lindsey Graham's funeral? Viral video sparks online frenzy; WH breaks silence Tic Tac exchange goes viral {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Did Trump fall asleep at Lindsey Graham's funeral? Viral video sparks online frenzy; WH breaks silence Tic Tac exchange goes viral {{/usCountry}}

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Videos shared online showed Trump passing Tic Tacs to JD Vance while seated in the front row. Another widely circulated clip showed the president attempting to toss a Tic Tac into his mouth but missing the “target.”

The footage quickly spread across X, where users split on whether the moment was harmless or inappropriate during a national memorial.

A user wrote, “Viral footage of Trump sharing Tic Tacs with JD Vance and drifting off during Lindsey Graham's funeral service is dominating the timeline today.”

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One viral post read, “World leaders flew in across the globe for a national solemn service at the Capitol, and the main viral takeaway is President Trump treating the front pew like a movie theater snack bar with JD Vance.”

Political commentator Acyn also shared footage showing Trump unsuccessfully trying to toss a Tic Tac into his mouth. A user commented under the video saying, “Even Tic Tac’s want nothing to do with Trump.”

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Another user wrote, “'Put a Tic Tac in your mouth and get a bang out of life'… Yeah, well Trump just proved the first half is optional. He couldn’t even get the mint past his lips, so the only bang he’s getting is the sound of it bouncing off his chin and rolling under the Desk.”

Others criticized the president for appearing to talk and laugh during portions of the memorial. One post stated, “Who talks & laughs during a serious memorial?”

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Also read: 'NodFather': Trump did not fall while entering limo but he sure fell asleep at WHCD

Old Tic Tac controversy resurfaces

The viral clips also revived discussion of Trump's past association with the Tic Tac brand.

Several social media users resurfaced a 2016 statement posted by Tic Tac USA after the release of the Access Hollywood recording where he had said, “use some tic tacs” to kiss women and “Grab ’em by the p***y.”

The company had written at the time, “Tic Tac respects all women. We find the recent statements and behavior completely inappropriate and unacceptable.”

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A user brought back the infamous tweet and wrote, “Remember when the brand put out a statement denouncing him after leaked audio of him bragging about sexual assault?”