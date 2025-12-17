Try Sam Altman’s AI prompt to turn yourself into a K-pop idol using ChatGPT Images

OpenAI launched ChatGPT Images, which the company says “makes precise edits while keeping details intact, and generates images up to 4x faster.” Soon after the release, a picture of CEO Sam Altman was posted on the official X profile of ChatGPT, which shows him as a K-pop idol. Sam Altman's K-pop makeover using CharGPT Images. (X/@ChatGPTapp)

What prompt to use for K-pop makeover?

“Using the provided image of the subject as reference, transform them into a K-pop idol–style version of themselves, fully preserving their natural facial features, skin tone, ethnicity, and identity. Style the subject with a polished, high-fashion idol aesthetic inspired by contemporary K-pop concept photoshoots, featuring editorial studio lighting with soft glow and clean highlights, a flawless but natural dewy skin finish, and subtle enhancement of the eyes, lips, and hair for a camera-ready look. The subject poses confidently with expressive yet controlled body language, styled in fashion-forward outfits influenced by modern K-pop trends such as elevated streetwear, Y2K accents, chic tailoring, glam punk, or soft ethereal looks, adapted to complement their original clothing style. The atmosphere resembles a professional idol photoshoot, using bold colored backdrops or moody dramatic environments, studio or concert-style lighting, cinematic shadows, and refined color grading, with optional tasteful details like layered jewelry, belts, or statement accessories kept cohesive and restrained. The final image should feel like an authentic K-pop concept photo—crisp, stylish, and aspirational—projecting polished charisma and star presence while clearly remaining the same person.”

The post concluded with a picture of Sam Altman.

HT.com used an Unsplash picture to test the prompt.

Take a look at the picture used:

The image of an individual. (Unsplash)

Below is the final result:

Image created using ChatGPT. (ChatGPT)

Who can use it?

OpenAI said that the new Images model can be used by all users. “The new ChatGPT Images model is rolling out now to all ChatGPT users and API users globally today across surfaces. It works across models, so you don’t need to select anything in order to use it. “