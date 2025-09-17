Two Benihana workers caught fighting at Torrance outlet, security guard left injured

Diners at a Benihana restaurant in Torrance, California, on Monday night saw more than just a hibachi show, when a fight broke out between a Benihana chef and a security guard, which left the security guard injured. The fight was caught on camera and has since been shared widely on social media. Screengrab from viral video.(X/@TheKevinDalton)

Benihana Employees fight video

The video was recorded in a Benihana restaurant in Torrance, California, and later shared with TMZ. It shows dishes breaking and yelling as two employees fought inside the Southern California restaurant.

In the video shared with TMZ, diners at the Southern California restaurant can be seen standing up from their seats, with some leaving the restaurant as the confrontation grew more intense. Shouting can also be heard in the background, followed by a loud crash as more plates hit the floor.

The confrontation drew the attention of a security guard, who stepped in to separate the two employees, and is later seen holding one of the men before escorting him out of the Southern California restaurant.

Torrance Police Department confirm incident

Torrance Police Department spokesperson Lt. Freddy Ahmad told TMZ that officers were called to the Southern California restaurant after the fight. By the time the police arrived at the scene, the employee involved in the fight had already left the restaurant.

According to the Torrance Police Department, the fight began when a manager asked an employee to leave the Southern California Benihana restaurant. When the employee refused, the situation escalated. Security was called to intervene, which led to the physical fight between the chef and the guard, leaving one of them injured.

Also Read: American woman shares her honest review of Indian vs US healthcare: 'I prefer India because...'

Torrance Benihana security guard injured

Authorities also said the security guard was injured during the fight but the Torrance Fire Department personnel treated him at the scene, though the extent of the security guard’s injuries was not disclosed. Also, no customers were reported injured during the fight.

Police confirmed that no arrests have been made so far and that the case remains under investigation.

TMZ reported that it had reached out to Benihana for comment, but the company has not issued a public statement on the matter.

Also Read: Indian man's emotional confession in US goes viral: 'I want to go back, they don't accept us here'

For diners at the Torrance Benihana, the evening meal turned into an unexpected and chaotic scene.

FAQs

What happened at the Torrance Benihana?

A fight broke out between two employees on Monday night, and it was caught on camera.

Who was injured in the Benihana fight?

A security guard who intervened in the altercation was injured and treated at the scene.

Did police make any arrests?

No. The suspect left before police arrived, and the investigation is still ongoing.

How did the fight start?

Police said a manager asked an employee to leave. The employee refused, leading to the confrontation.