Is Lance Twiggs a Republican or a Democrat? Social media posts reveal new details about Tyler Robinson's roommate

The roommate of Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin Tyler Robinson showed support for Joe Biden and joked about being mentally ill, according to social media posts, the New York Post reported. 22-year-old Lance Twiggs was in the process of transitioning from male to female, a law enforcement source confirmed to the outlet. Is Lance Twiggs Republican or Democrat? Social media posts reveal new details (Lance Twiggs/ TikTok)

Is Lance Twiggs a Republican or a Democrat?

Twiggs, an aspiring pro gamer, appears to have made a comment in a 2022 Reddit post saying, “We are riding with Biden on this glorious subreddit.”

The subreddit was full of sarcastic comments. A post shared subsequently referenced former Republican primary candidate Jeb Bush.

“One day Jeb will be president and America will fully reform into a utopia,” a comment in the same thread read.

The activity on social media was first reported by the Daily Mail.

Twiggs said in another post that he was getting targeted adverts for treatment for schizophrenia and other mental health issues on social media. “I have been getting recommended treatments for schizophrenia, bpd, and a brain tumor recently by my social media advertisements. this meme is perfect, thanks,” the post reads.

Twiggs’ posts were not often political. However, he frequently referenced his gender transition, as well as being a former Christian.

Twiggs’ family appears to be a conservative Christians based in Utah. A family member of Twiggs told Wisconsin Right Now that Twiggs harbored animosity toward conservatives and Christians, and alleged that he was Robinson’s boyfriend. “They did live together,” the family member said. “He (Lance Twiggs) is very angry with anyone who is supportive of conservative ideals and Christian values.”

The family member also said that Twiggs is “not mentally well at all.” The relative added that they have been avoiding Twiggs for about four years. “I know the reason I had nothing to do with him is he (Lance Twiggs) is full of evil and hatred,” the family member alleged. “While this is extremely shocking, I was afraid he might hurt someone.”

Twiggs has not been accused of any wrongdoing by authorities in connection to Kirk’s death.