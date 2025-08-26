Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
US expert Christine Fair drops C-bomb for Trump in interview with Pakistani-origin Moeed Pirzada

ByTrisha Sengupta
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 10:12 am IST

US expert Christine Fair used the expletive for Donald Trump while in a conversation with Pakistani-origin Moeed Pirzada.

American political scientist Carol Christine Fair used a slur against US President Donald Trump in interview with Pakistan-origin British journalist Moeed Pirzada recently. A video of the moment has gone viral on social media, prompting varied reactions.

US expert Christine Fair appeared on Pakistani-origin Moeed Pirzada's YouTube channel.(Screengrab)
In the clip going viral, Pirzada asks Fair, “Do you think that the US administration, for the past 25 years, has now given up their view that India is needed for counterbalancing China? Do you think the US has moved beyond that? And if it has moved beyond that, then what has it moved into?”

She says, “No, I don't think the US has moved beyond it, especially, I don't think the bureaucracies have. I can't speak for the patina of officials in the Trump administration. You know… Unfortunately, many of the Trump officials are not terribly expert in their field. So it's very tempting to just take down as the singular force that matters. But one does have to remember that we have this complicated bureaucracy and this bureaucracy has been really working toward this relationship for these 25 years.”

She adds, “The optimist in me would like to believe the bureaucracy is going to hold it together, but the pessimist in me says this is six months and we have got four years of this… of this… (expletive).”

Pirzada, who until now had a neutral expression on his face, couldn’t help but chuckle and then quickly tried hard to hide his laughter.

Social media had a field day after the video went viral. An individual posted, “Someone finally addressed Trump by his official title.” Another added, “This was too hilarious.”

A third joked, “Soon it will be added to the English dictionary.” A fourth wrote, “Best word in Hindi dictionary to describe someone you cannot otherwise.”

Follow Us On