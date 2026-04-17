US woman leaves Sweden after 8 years, cites job struggles, deportation fears: ‘I had enough’

A US woman has sparked conversation online after announcing her decision to leave Sweden following eight years in the country. Taking to LinkedIn, Amanda Herzog shared a detailed post explaining why she is returning to the United States, citing professional setbacks, immigration challenges and personal struggles.

A US woman left Sweden after 8 years, citing job struggles, legal battles and deportation fears.(LinkedIn/Amanda Herzog )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Indian techie shows empty office in Sweden at 4:30 pm, says quality of work matters more than hours)

“In case you missed my big update yesterday, I'm leaving Sweden after 8 years. It's not as much as a secret as it once was that Sweden has changed a lot the last few years,” she wrote.

Herzog, who founded her company Intertalents In Sweden in 2020 to support foreign professionals, said her initiative was rooted in her own career struggles. While the business initially saw growth and success, she claimed the situation gradually worsened for many expatriates.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “People being unfairly deported, severely underpaid, bullied at work, laid off in huge numbers,” she said, adding that such cases became increasingly common through messages she received. Personal battles and legal struggles {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “People being unfairly deported, severely underpaid, bullied at work, laid off in huge numbers,” she said, adding that such cases became increasingly common through messages she received. Personal battles and legal struggles {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Beyond professional concerns, Herzog revealed that her personal life was also impacted. She said she was laid off from her job and then denied unemployment benefits, leading to a prolonged legal battle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond professional concerns, Herzog revealed that her personal life was also impacted. She said she was laid off from her job and then denied unemployment benefits, leading to a prolonged legal battle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “After I was laid off from my last job, I was wrongfully rejected unemployment benefits and have been fighting my case for over 3 years in court,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After I was laid off from my last job, I was wrongfully rejected unemployment benefits and have been fighting my case for over 3 years in court,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She also described receiving an accusatory letter from Swedish migration authorities. “I also received an accusatory letter from Migrationsverket saying I took advantage of the system,” she said, noting that the issue was eventually resolved but left her disillusioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also described receiving an accusatory letter from Swedish migration authorities. “I also received an accusatory letter from Migrationsverket saying I took advantage of the system,” she said, noting that the issue was eventually resolved but left her disillusioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“At that point, I had had enough,” Herzog added, explaining she could no longer encourage others to move to Sweden.

Plans ahead and mixed emotions

Herzog said she is now returning to the United States to be with her family and explore the next phase of her life. “As for me, I am heading back to America to be with my family and return to my home country where I cannot be deported,” she wrote.

She also shared uncertainty about the future of her company, stating she is open to selling it, finding a co founder or integrating it into another organisation.

Despite her criticism, Herzog acknowledged the positive aspects of her time abroad. “Living abroad changed my life in ways I will always appreciate,” she said, adding that she now needs time to heal.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Take a look here at the post:

Social media reactions

Her post drew mixed reactions online. One user wrote, “This is heartbreaking to read, I hope things get better for you.” Another said, “Thank you for speaking up about what many immigrants face.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A third commented, “Sweden is not the same place it used to be for expats.” Another added, “Wishing you strength as you start over back home.”

(Also read: Indian techie in Sweden shows how fast government offices work compared to India: ‘No queue drama, no waiting’)

One user wrote, “Your work has helped so many people, I hope it continues.” Another said, “This is a reality check for anyone planning to move abroad blindly.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON