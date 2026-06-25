‘Was there an 11-year-old mass shooter?’: 'Tom Pearl' meme explained amid row over viral prank

A bizarre trend has taken over social media in the last three weeks following a June 6 post from an X post by a user who goes by the name Kevin. In the post, the user shared what he claimed to be a section from the "manifesto" of his neo-Nazi brother.

Representational. (Unsplash)

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The user (@AKVJGreene) posted the joke making fun of the fact that he convinced his 11-year-old brother that Tom Pearl, a content creator known for shocking and repulsive videos (such as eating human excreta), is a mass shooter. And, subsequently, as the screenshot of the manifesto the user shared showed, the user's 11-year-old brother fell for the prank and put it in the so-called manifesto, without checking who Tom Pearl actually is.

"I convinced my neonazi LARPing 11-year-old brother that Tom Pearl was some mass shooter and this dumbass actually put it in his manifesto 😭," Kevin wrote on the June 24 post.

Viral 'Tom Pearl' Trend Kicks In

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{{^usCountry}} The post went viral instantly on social media, with users expressing concern and also making fun of the episode. So much so that it got millions of views on X, where the post was initially made. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post went viral instantly on social media, with users expressing concern and also making fun of the episode. So much so that it got millions of views on X, where the post was initially made. {{/usCountry}}

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But beyond the post itself, which clearly states its context, the manifesto went viral independently, sparking rumors that there was an 11-year-old mass shooter. Notably, in the so-called manifesto, the 11-year-old purportedly explains what "inspired him to do it. Though it does not clearly mention a mass shooting, many assumed it to be one.

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The "manifesto," under the "Who or what inspired you to do this?" section reads: "Chara from undertale, Adolf hitler obviously, Dess holiday, Postal dude, Chud, Brenton Tarrant, Supreme gentleman elliot, Brevik, Turner diaries, Duel casino, Cain and vasquez, Siege, David Lane, Atlantica, Geoff Keighley, Souldrivenlove, Payton grendon, Jackscepticeye, Kevin Taco, Nick fuentes, Devon arthur's Ghetto smosh, and Tom Pearl who sacrificed himself to stop the replacement."

Update On 11-Year-Old Brother

The viral meme again gained traction on July 23 when the user (@KVJGreene) shared a photo of the so-called 11-year-old brother, visibly disgruntled.

"So if you heard the news... yeah...," Kevin wrote in a July 23 update.

Thus, the viral claims of an 11-year-old mass shooter are false. It is just a joke that turned into an internet joke. No such mass shooting involving a 11-year-old suspect has been reported.

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