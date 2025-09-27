Was Tyra Spaulding dealing with severe mental health issues? Did she die by suicide? ‘I made a plan to kill myself’

Tyra Spaulding, former Miss Universe Jamaica competitor, passed away at 26 after sharing her mental health issues on social media. Before her death, Tyra Spaulding candidly spoke about her mental health issues online, sharing her battles with suicidal thoughts. (Tyra Spaulding/YouTube)

According to The Gleaner, which cited the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Spaulding was discovered dead at her flat on Tuesday evening, September 23, after a suspected suicide. According to reports, the 2023 Miss Universe contestant's family found her hanging in her bedroom.

In a condolence message, the Miss Universe Jamaica Organization mourned the loss of “beautiful” Spaulding, who was a “radiant soul and an amazing human being.”

Her light, grace, beauty and kind spirit touched every life she encountered. We at the Miss Universe Jamaica Organization keep Tyra’s family, friends, and loved ones in our heartfelt prayers as we celebrate the beautiful life she shared with us,” the organisation said.

Tyra Spaulding's death comes after her mental health post

In a video that was uploaded on August 31, she stated, "I resigned frommy 9 to 5 job, but it was a terrible decision because my mental health just took up plummeted." “And guys, I was at the point where I made a plan to kill myself, so anybody on air, considering [leaving your job] just don't don't do it.”

In the video, Spaulding disclosed that he had previously attempted suicide and she was undergoing therapy with assistance from her former employer.

She made another post on September 5, saying, “I'm fighting for my life over here. I feel like I need to go out and do something because my mind is trying to kill me. And if I do nothing, I am going to die … I am fighting for my life … I’m definitely in a battle right now.”

Spaulding also mentioned feeling "overwhelmed" and that she was experiencing suicide thoughts "every day." She additionally shared her worries about finding it difficult "to build a sustainable future" while juggling her role as an entrepreneur.