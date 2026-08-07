What did Brittany Boltinhouse say? Alleged racist posts that led to her dethroning as Miss North Carolina USA

Miss North Carolina USA Brittany Boltinhouse has been stripped of her title after alleged past social media posts containing racist language resurfaced, according to NYPost, The 27-year-old was formally dethroned on Wednesday by pageant organizer A Blaize Productions following a review conducted with the Miss USA Organization.

Brittany Boltinhouse made history as the first Honduran woman to win the Miss North Carolina USA title and was crowned on June 28. (Instagram/@espino.sosa)

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"As an organization entrusted with selecting and preparing women to represent our states on the national stage, we must uphold the standards and values that our titleholders agree to embrace when accepting the honor of wearing the crown," A Blaize Productions said in a statement.

"After careful consideration, multiple conversations, and in consultation with the Miss USA Organization, A Blaize Productions has made the difficult decision to conclude Brittany Boltinhouse's reign as Miss North Carolina USA 2026," it added.

First runner-up Myla Hadley will now represent North Carolina at Miss USA.

Thom Brodeur, chairman and CEO of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, did not specify what led to the decision. However, he said the organization "does not tolerate racism, homophobia, transphobia, nor language that strips any person of their dignity."

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{{^usCountry}} "That is not a policy written for a press release," he said. "It is the floor of what it means to represent this brand." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "That is not a policy written for a press release," he said. "It is the floor of what it means to represent this brand." {{/usCountry}}

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He added that holding a Miss USA title is "a position of trust" and said the decision was based on conduct that "reflected an extended period of time," not a single incident.

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What did Brittany Boltinhouse allegedly say?

According to The NC Beat, Boltinhouse is accused of making multiple social media posts containing a racial slur between 2017 and 2019 under the alias "Sosa the Stallion." The outlet reported that she allegedly used the N-word several times and described herself as "toxic" in those posts.

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Who is Brittany Boltinhouse?

Brittany Boltinhouse is a Honduran-Mexican model and business owner from Wilmington. She made history as the first Honduran woman to win the Miss North Carolina USA title and was crowned on June 28.

After her victory, she wrote, "There are moments in life that forever change who you are. This is one of mine."

She also spoke about the importance of representation, thanking her parents for their support and saying she hoped her win would inspire young girls who questioned whether they belonged.

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"Mom and Dad… thank you for being the foundation of the woman I am today. Your sacrifices, your faith, and your love built the character that stands beneath this crown. This crown is bigger than me. It’s for the people who have been underestimated," said said at the time.

Boltinhouse had been scheduled to represent North Carolina at the Miss USA pageant in Miami later this month.

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Myla Hadley reacts

Following the announcement, Myla Hadley said she felt "humbled" by the support she had received and was ready to take on the role.

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"I understand the seriousness and level of prestige that this title carries, and I can confidently say that both my team and I are ready to take this on," Hadley wrote on Instagram.