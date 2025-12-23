What did Nostradamus predict for 2026? Here's a look at prophecies for new year

The onset of a new year brings with it a sense of anticipation, a yearning to know what might happen in the next 12 months. While some news networks try to use astrologers to get predictions for the upcoming year, many decide to trawl through the writings of Nostradamus, the 16th-century mystic known for his prophecies. What did Nostradamus predict for 2026?(Pixabay)

Nostradamus’ popularity rose sharply after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with some of his verses having an eerie resemblance to the actual events. Since then, it has become customary to read what the medieval seer might have predicted for an upcoming year.

Nostradamus’ writings are arranged into sets of 100 stanzas, called centuries. Since the coming year will be the 26th of this century, the 26th stanzas in his ‘centuries’ can be looked at as his prophecies for this year.

Here are his main prophecies for 2026

The great man will be struck down in the day by a thunderbolt

According to Grunge, this prediction doesn’t necessarily mean that a prominent person would actually be hit by lightning. The ‘thunderbolt’ can also mean an assassin’s bullet or some other form of assault. The term ‘great man’ is also ambiguous, as it can mean any person who has a great stature in their field of work.

Pestilence in Tuscany

The geography of this prophecy is clear. However, as Grunge informs, since Tuscany was the first place outside Asia where COVID-19 was detected, this place has had its share of troubles with epidemics. There is also the ‘Toscana virus’, which isn’t that deadly but seems to be gaining ground as far as its impact area is concerned. Does this stanza hint at this virus spreading farther than before?

Ticino will overflow with blood

Ticino is a region in Switzerland that is primarily Italian-speaking. Like the rest of Switzerland, it is very beautiful and has managed to avoid the destruction of wars due to the famous Swiss neutrality.

The great swarm of bees will arise

‘The great swarm of bees will arise, / Such that one will not know whence they have come.’ Is this stanza talking about actual bees or insects? Or is it a metaphorical reference to a modern phenomenon – drones? The latter have been used extensively in recent wars and armed conflicts.

They will prepare idols of kings and princes

This won’t be an unprecedented event. But who are the kings and princes being referred to? Will it be autocrats like Kim Jong-Un or democratic leaders like Donald Trump? Either way, idols or statutes are not uncommon.

Foists and galleys around seven ships, / a mortal war will be let loose

According to Grunge, this verse is 26th in the seventh ‘century’ of stanzas. It seems to be talking about a naval war of some sort. So, is it going to be between the USA and Venezuela, or a more dangerous conflict involving China and its claims on Taiwan?

The leader from Madrid will receive a wound from arrows

The ‘leader’ can mean anything, from the King of Spain to the captain of Real Madrid. Grunge says that the ‘wound’ is not necessarily going to be fatal. On top of that, the ‘arrows’ may be metaphorical – it could simply be allegations, or in the case of football, a long-range kick. The royal family and the political establishment of Spain have found themselves caught up in scandals. So, the arrows could well be allegations.

The bones of Cato found in Barcelona

The famous Catos from Roman history did not visit Spain, so hard to imagine their bones being found there. However, Grunge says that Cato Networks is an Israeli company and may be the victim of something like a cyberattack in response to the Gaza war.

All these predictions, as is usually the case, leave a lot to the imagination. Only time will tell which ones, if any, materialize.