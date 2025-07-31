From tsunami to economic fallout: Baba Vanga and Nostradamus predictions that have come true in 2025

World events have always been unpredictable in nature. However, a few individuals like the original Nostradamus and Baba Vanga (also known as ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans’) have been able to predict important global events long before any chance of them actually happening. Here’s a look at some predictions that have come close to or already come true this year: Chilling predictions that have come true in 2025

Tsunami

A self-proclaimed clairvoyant Ryo Tatsuki, known as the ‘New Baba Vanga of Japan’, wrote in her 1999 book ‘The Future I Saw’ that seas around the south of Japan would boil on July 5, 2025. This falls in line with the 8.7 magnitude earthquake that struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on July 30, triggering a massive tsunami. Similarly, Nostradamus and Baba Vanga had warned of a rising fear of natural catastrophes like earthquakes and tsunamis in Asia. Although no specific date was assigned, growing seismic activity in the Pacific Ring of Fire and rising temperatures grabbed her attention.

Progress in organ replacement technology

Baba Vanga’s forecast stated that by 2026, the scientific community would be able to develop artificial organs. Although that is not a reality yet, biotech hubs in Japan and the United States have been able to print kidney and liver tissues in labs. If this technology were to grow and be further researched, yet another prediction by Baba Vanga could be true.

Economic fallout

Nostradamus predicted a large-scale fallout of the global economy in 2025. He believed that certain circumstances would trigger a severe financial crisis for the masses, causing widespread hardship and instability across borders. Many view this to be in resonance with the current tariff war being spearheaded by President Donald Trump. A hike in prices has made life tough for consumers. Housing costs are on the rise and subsidies seem to be lacking at every turn.

Europe’s population shrink

Shockingly enough, Baba Vanga had already foreseen Europe’s current population crisis prior to her passing in 1996. According to this year’s Eurostat records, countries like Italy, Germany, and Hungary are facing a severe population crisis as the existing population moves to an older demographic and birth rates fall drastically. Likewise, leaders are concerned about the additional strains a dependent population will cause, along with a lack of youth and labor in their respective countries.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta