Tsunami warnings fade after strongest earthquake in 14 years hits Russia's Kamchatka

A day after an 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia's Kamchatka, tsunami warnings and advisories have slowly started to fade away as the world reels in the aftermath of strongest earthquake in 14 years. A tsunami hazard zone sign is posted near Santa Monica beach with an advisory in effect in other parts of California after the 8.8 earthquake in Russia.(Getty Images via AFP)

Wednesday's earthquake was recorded as the strongest earthquake in 14 years, after the 2011 Japan megaquake. The 8.8 magnitude quake triggered tsunami warnings for several countries surrounding the Pacific Ocean.

Immediate tsunami alerts and warnings were issued for eastern Russian, US states of Hawaii and Alaska and Japan.

Due to the magnitude of the earthquake, tsunami advisories and warnings were later on activated for all countries and islands surrounding the Pacific Ocean. The US west coast including Alaska and Hawaii, Japan, China, Peru, Ecuador, Mexico, El Salvador, Chile, Guam, New Zealand, Australia and other countries were under advisories for a tsunami.

The advisories, which later escalated into warnings, prompted mass evacuations as residents moved away from coastal areas and sought higher ground.

The first waves of the tsunami hit Russia near the fishing port of Severo-Kurilsk. As per reports, the Russian region saw waves up to 6 metres.

Along the US west coast, tsunami waves between two and five feet were recorded near Crescent City, San Francisco, and Port San Luis. In Hawaii, waves of 1.7 metres were reported, and Japanese islands Iwate and Hokkaido reported minor waves and injuries.

After the initial waves hit the US west coast, the tsunami waves then reached French Polynesia and South America. Red alerts and evacuations were ordered due to the threat, however, the waves were smaller than what was feared initially.