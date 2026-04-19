What happened at Virginia Tech Spring Football Game? Scary video shows parachute accident
Skydiver rescued within minutes after dramatic pre-game incident where a parachuter struck the scoreboard before the Virginia Tech Spring Football Game
A skydiver was injured after crashing into a scoreboard at Lane Stadium on Saturday, before the kickoff of the Virginia Tech Spring Football Game, according to the Blacksburg Fire Department.
The incident happened in front of spectators who had gathered for the yearly spring game, which is a major event for Virginia Tech Hokies supporters. According to officials, the parachuter struck the stadium scoreboard during a pre-game descent. The parachuter remained stranded on the scoreboard before emergency personnel intervened.
A spokesperson for Virginia Tech confirmed that the skydiver was rescued within approximately 15 minutes and is currently in stable condition.
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Dramatic incident unfolds before kickoff
Three skydivers were parachuting into Lane Stadium just before kickoff at 3 p.m. Firefighters reported that one skydiver made a landing on the field as planned. Another skydiver, however, got pushed onto the adjacent practice field by wind gusts, according to firefighters.
Firefighters said that another skydiver landed dangling on the scoreboard, causing damage to the scoreboard.{{/usCountry}}
Firefighters said that another skydiver landed dangling on the scoreboard, causing damage to the scoreboard.{{/usCountry}}
The moment the parachuter struck the scoreboard structure, frightening onlookers, was captured in videos that have gone viral online. The footage shows the parachuter getting stuck and entangled with the scoreboard before emergency crews arrived at the scene.{{/usCountry}}
The moment the parachuter struck the scoreboard structure, frightening onlookers, was captured in videos that have gone viral online. The footage shows the parachuter getting stuck and entangled with the scoreboard before emergency crews arrived at the scene.{{/usCountry}}
Rescue operation and safety response{{/usCountry}}
Rescue operation and safety response{{/usCountry}}
Emergency crews, including medical personnel and stadium staff, responded immediately to the incident.
According to Tim Thomas, a Virginia Tech graduate and journalist at the Tech Lunch Pail, the parachuter was rescued with the help of a fire truck ladder while other individuals climbed up the back side of the scoreboard.
In a statement to Hokie Sports, Virginia Tech officials said, “We are grateful to report that the skydiver was safely secured and is currently stable. Our primary focus remains on their well-being.”
They also thanked first responders and event staff for their “swift, coordinated and professional response.”
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Virginia Tech Spring Football Game continues after incident
Despite the dramatic pre-game moment, the Virginia Tech Spring Football Game proceeded a little later than scheduled after the parachuter was rescued and the situation was brought under control.
Attendees and social media users expressed relief following confirmation that the parachuter was stable. A user wrote on X, “He’s ok but omg!!! A parachutist just crashed into the scoreboard at the Virginia Tech football game.”
The game began at 4:10 p.m. after an hour's delay.