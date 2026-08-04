What happened to Monty Lopez, Addison Rae's father? Viral post sparks row; ‘Did he fake death?’

Late on Monday night, the millions of followers of singer Addison Rae found themselves confused following a post by Rae's father, Monty Lopez, on X. Lopez, 50, is an influencer in his own capacity with thousands of followers.

Addison Rae's father, Monty Lopez (L) and Addison Rae. (Moty Lopez and Addison Rae on Instagram)

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Monty Lopez shared what appeared to be an obituary message for his death, noting that he will be "remembered for his larger-than-life personality, his love for family and friends, and his ability to connect with people from all walks of life."

Though the post did not explicitly mention death, many assumed from the post that Lopez may have passed away. The buzz around it was so high, given Lopez is the father of Addison Rae, that it spread rapidly nudging Google to even momentarily show on Lopez's bio that he passed away on August 3. Monday.

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What Monty Lopez Wrote And Why It Sparked Death Concerns

{{^usCountry}} The post from Monty Lopez's account was instantly viral. Written as an obituary, it continued: "Throughout his life, he cherished time with those he loved and worked to make a lasting impact through his relationships and experiences." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post from Monty Lopez's account was instantly viral. Written as an obituary, it continued: "Throughout his life, he cherished time with those he loved and worked to make a lasting impact through his relationships and experiences." {{/usCountry}}

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Monty Lopez's Google bio showed he passed away on August 3.

"He is survived by his children, family members, and loved ones, who will forever cherish the memories they shared with him. His legacy will live on through the lives he touched, the stories he created, and the love he gave. A celebration of his life will be announced by the family at an appropriate time."

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As of now, no other sources beyond the viral post has confirmed that Addison Rae's father passed away. However, Ht.com could not independently confirm if Monty Lopez's post was fake.

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Monty Lopez's Instagram account shows that he shared a story with Drake's song, Shabang, around 11am EDT: 15 hours after the purported obituary was shared.

Monty Lopez shared a Drake song on Instagram hours after the purported obituary.

His previous Instagram stories show that Monty Lopez was hospitalized in the last two days at Our Lady of Lourdes Health in Lafayette, Louisiana. It is unclear why.

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Lopez was hospitalized on Monday, he shared in Instagram.

Monty Lopez Faces Allegations Of Faking Death

The controversial post from Addison Rae's father, Monty Lopez's X account, sparked massive backlash. Especially after Lopez shared the Drake song on his Instagram story, many alleged that Monty Lopez faked his death.

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“Seek mental help. Doing all of this just to get attention. Keep embarrassing your daughter,” wrote one.

“Just posted a drake song on his insta so i guess he’s been revived,” wrote another.

“Oh you must be miserable and DESPERATE to fake ur death for attention. Someone lock this narcissist up,” added one.

“They updated his wiki and fake ass death date, he’s playing on the brand hella rn,” wrote another, sharing the screenshots of the update Google and Wikipedia bios.