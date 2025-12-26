What is Boxing Day? History behind December 26 tradition and how it's celebrated

The day after Christmas is known as Boxing Day. For millions outside the United States, December 26 is celebrated with elaborate traditions. In the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and other Commonwealth countries, it is a public holiday, with most offices and banks remaining closed. Boxing Day 2025: History, significance, traditions and all on December 26 holiday

How did Boxing Day get its name? History, origin and significance of December 26

With time, several theories about the origin of Boxing Day and how its name came to be have been floated around, with the most popular suggesting that the name comes from a tradition of “gifting boxed gifts to the poor,” according to the BBC.

The holiday's origin dates back centuries, when servants who worked on Christmas would celebrate the day after, exchanging gifts with their friends and family on December 26 instead of the 25th. They would often receive boxed gifts from their employers as a token of appreciation for their service during the holidays.

However, some link the name to the church, where donation boxes would be distributed to those in need the day after Christmas, per the outlet. While there is no particular date or time confirming when Boxing Day officially began, it was established as a public holiday in the UK during the reign of Queen Victoria.

During her reign, “the upper class would box up leftover food, money, or goods and give them to their tradesmen as well as their servants for reliable service all year,” according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

How is Boxing Day celebrated? Traditions around the holiday

Boxing Day traditions include giving gifts, making donations, watching horse races and soccer games, and sharing Christmas leftovers with friends and family. It is a day people take time off work to simply relax after the December 25 festivities.

December 26th is celebrated not only as Boxing Day but also as Saint Stephen's Day, a Christian holiday with its own worldwide traditions. Known as the Feast of Saint Stephen, this day honours the life of Saint Stephen, the first Christian martyr.

It is a public holiday in countries such as Germany, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Romania. Saint Stephen is considered the patron saint of various groups, including altar servers, deacons, those suffering from headaches, and stonemasons.