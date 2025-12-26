NFL Christmas announcers: Meet Netflix's announcers for Vikings vs Lions - Full list feat WWE star
Netflix has a talented team to announce Christmas Day games on Thursday. The panel will feature a WWE star too
It's Christmas time, and the NFL has lined up three top-notch matchups for fans to celebrate with. The day started with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Washington Commanders. The next game is between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings, before the Kansas City Chiefs face the Denver Broncos. Interestingly, the first two games are on Netflix.
Netflix is rolling out an all-star broadcast crew for its Christmas Day doubleheader, bringing a mix of big names, fresh personalities and on-site coverage to give each matchup a big-event feel.
Both games feature full pregame productions from the stadiums. Meanwhile, Amazon will lean on its familiar ‘Thursday Night Football’ team for the evening showdown in Kansas City.
Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions - Netflix broadcast lineup
Pregame show
Host: Jamie Erdahl (NFL Network)
Analyst: Manti Te’o (Former NFL linebacker, NFL Network)
Analyst: Brandon Marshall (Former NFL wide receiver)
Special Guest: Seth Rollins (WWE Superstar), joining on-site in Minneapolis
Game broadcast
Play-by-Play: Noah Eagle (NBC Sports)
Analyst: Drew Brees (Former Super Bowl–winning QB, FOX)
Sideline Reporter: AJ Ross (CBS Sports)
Sideline Reporter: Dianna Russini (The Athletic)
Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos - Amazon broadcast lineup
Remote coverage
Host: Scott Hanson (NFL RedZone)
Studio Contributor: Kyle Long (Former NFL offensive lineman, CBS Sports)
Rules Analyst: Gene Steratore (Former NFL official, CBS Sports), providing analysis on close calls
Pregame show team
Charissa Thompson - Host
Andrew Whitworth - Analyst
Richard Sherman - Analyst
Ryan Fitzpatrick - Analyst
Tony Gonzalez - Analyst
Game broadcast crew
Al Michaels - Play-by-play
Kirk Herbstreit - Analyst
Kaylee Hartung - Sideline Reporter
Terry McAulay - Rules Analyst
Halftime show details
Snoop Dogg (headliner — “Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party”)
Lainey Wilson
HUNTR/X (K-Pop Demon Hunters)
George Clinton
(Kelly Clarkson is part of the pregame kickoff performance, not the halftime show.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.