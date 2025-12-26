NFL Christmas announcers: Meet Netflix's announcers for Vikings vs Lions - Full list feat WWE star

A United States flag is unfurled on the field in this general view of Northwest Stadium before an NFL game(AP) Netflix has a talented team to announce Christmas Day games on Thursday. The panel will feature a WWE star too It's Christmas time, and the NFL has lined up three top-notch matchups for fans to celebrate with. The day started with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Washington Commanders. The next game is between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings, before the Kansas City Chiefs face the Denver Broncos. Interestingly, the first two games are on Netflix.

Netflix is rolling out an all-star broadcast crew for its Christmas Day doubleheader, bringing a mix of big names, fresh personalities and on-site coverage to give each matchup a big-event feel.

Both games feature full pregame productions from the stadiums. Meanwhile, Amazon will lean on its familiar ‘Thursday Night Football’ team for the evening showdown in Kansas City.

Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions - Netflix broadcast lineup

Pregame show

Host: Jamie Erdahl (NFL Network)

Analyst: Manti Te’o (Former NFL linebacker, NFL Network)

Analyst: Brandon Marshall (Former NFL wide receiver)

Special Guest: Seth Rollins (WWE Superstar), joining on-site in Minneapolis

Game broadcast

Play-by-Play: Noah Eagle (NBC Sports)

Analyst: Drew Brees (Former Super Bowl–winning QB, FOX)

Sideline Reporter: AJ Ross (CBS Sports)

Sideline Reporter: Dianna Russini (The Athletic)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos - Amazon broadcast lineup

Remote coverage

Host: Scott Hanson (NFL RedZone)

Studio Contributor: Kyle Long (Former NFL offensive lineman, CBS Sports)

Rules Analyst: Gene Steratore (Former NFL official, CBS Sports), providing analysis on close calls

Pregame show team

Charissa Thompson - Host

Andrew Whitworth - Analyst

Richard Sherman - Analyst

Ryan Fitzpatrick - Analyst

Tony Gonzalez - Analyst

Game broadcast crew

Al Michaels - Play-by-play

Kirk Herbstreit - Analyst

Kaylee Hartung - Sideline Reporter

Terry McAulay - Rules Analyst

Halftime show details

Snoop Dogg (headliner — “Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party”)

Lainey Wilson

HUNTR/X (K-Pop Demon Hunters)

George Clinton

(Kelly Clarkson is part of the pregame kickoff performance, not the halftime show.)