What time did 9/11 happen? Full timeline of the September 11 attacks and how the tragic day unfolded

People across the United States are remembering the lives lost on 9/11. 2025 marks the 24th anniversary of the tragic event, and several events are taking place across the nation to commemorate one of the most dangerous terrorist attacks in history. The events of September 11, 2001, remain one of the darkest days in American history. On that morning, 19 al-Qaida operatives hijacked four passenger planes in a coordinated plot. What time did 9/11 happen? Timeline of attacks and collapse remembered(Getty Images via AFP)

Two jets struck the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, another hit the Pentagon, and the fourth went down in a Pennsylvania field after passengers and crew fought back. What followed was devastation that reshaped the nation. Here is a detailed breakdown of what time the 9/11 attacks took place.

What time did 9/11 attacks take place?

As per CBS News, the first flight crashed in the North Tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m. local time; this was the start of the attacks. Here are the full details.

7:59 a.m. — American Airlines Flight 11 leaves Boston’s Logan Airport with 76 passengers, 11 crew, and five hijackers.

8:15 a.m. — United Airlines Flight 175 takes off from Boston with 51 passengers, nine crew, and five hijackers.

8:20 a.m. — American Airlines Flight 77 departs Washington Dulles carrying 53 passengers, six crew, and five hijackers.

8:42 a.m. — United Airlines Flight 93 departs Newark with 33 passengers, seven crew, and four hijackers.

8:46 a.m. — Flight 11 strikes the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

9:03 a.m. — Flight 175 crashes into the South Tower.

9:37 a.m. — Flight 77 crashes into the Pentagon.

9:59 a.m. — The South Tower collapses.

10:03 a.m. — Flight 93 crashes near Shanksville as passengers storm the cockpit.

10:28 a.m. — The North Tower collapses.

The collapse and fires destroyed not only the Twin Towers but also five nearby buildings in the World Trade Center complex. New York City was left with a massive recovery task, and it was not until May 30, 2002, that the cleanup ended with a public ceremony as the “Last Column” of steel was removed from Ground Zero.

9/11 casualties

The human toll was staggering. According to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, 2,977 people were killed in the attacks, representing nearly 90 nations. Including 19 hijackers, the death toll was 2,996.

FAQs

Q1: What time did 9/11 happen?

The first plane hit the North Tower at 8:46 a.m., followed by the South Tower at 9:03 a.m., according to CBS News.

Q2: How many people died on September 11, 2001?

A total of 2,977 people were killed in the attacks, not counting the 19 hijackers.

Q3: Where did the 9/11 planes crash?

Two hit the Twin Towers in New York, one struck the Pentagon in Virginia, and one crashed in Pennsylvania.

Q4: When did the Twin Towers collapse?

The South Tower fell at 9:59 a.m. and the North Tower at 10:28 a.m.

Q5: How long did the cleanup take at Ground Zero?

Recovery lasted months, ending with the removal of the final steel column on May 30, 2002.