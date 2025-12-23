Where is Nadia Marcinko today? Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘sex slave’ and aide missing since 2024

The release of the Epstein files by the US Department of Justice has sparked fresh speculation around the whereabouts of Nadia Marcinko — an alleged accomplice of the late paedophile. Marcinko has not been seen since early 2024, when a New York court unsealed the first batch of the Epstein files. Epstein victim to accomplice: Who is Nadia Marcinko?

Who is Nadia Marcinko?

Nadia Marcinko, also known as Nada Marcinkova, is a Slovakia-born pilot and model. It is believed that she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to the US when she was still a minor, but over time, she grew to become his aide and assistant.

According to a CNN report, civil lawsuits have accused Marcinko of having perpetrated abuse alongside Epstein. One lawsuit, for example, claims that she aided him to “satisfy his criminal sexual desires by, on occasion, directly participating in sexual abuse and prostitution of the minor girls”.

The accusations against Nadia Marcinko

According to a report filed by the Palm Beach Police Department during an earlier investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, several victims alleged that Nadia Marcinkova played a role in their abuse.

One victim told investigators she was repeatedly paid to have sex with Marcinkova while Epstein watched and masturbated. Another said she was instructed to “kiss and fondle” Marcinkova while the two gave Epstein a massage.

A third victim reported that Epstein directed Marcinkova to use a synthetic penis to have sex with her, while the victim was told to masturbate as Epstein and Marcinkova had sex. That victim later identified Marcinkova in a photo line-up, the police report noted.

Epstein’s ‘sex slave’ to accomplice

Although Nadia Marcinko has been named as a co-conspirator of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, it is believed that she was initially one of his victims. In fact, Epstein once reportedly boasted that Marcinko was his “sex slave”.

As per the CNN report, a victim who alleged she was forced to have sex with Marcinkova said Epstein boasted that he had “purchased” Marcinkova and brought her to the United States to be his “Yugoslavian sex slave.”

The Independent, in a 2024 report, also noted that Marcinko flew on Epstein’s private jet, called the “Lolita Express” for its association with trafficking underage girls.

Why was she never convicted?

In 2008, Jeffrey Epstein avoided federal sex-trafficking charges after reaching a controversial plea deal with Palm Beach prosecutors. The agreement resulted in an 18-month sentence in a county jail.

Although she has been named in civil lawsuits, Marcinko has never been charged with any crime. She was reportedly granted immunity from prosecution in 2008 as part of Epstein’s non-prosecution agreement in Florida.

Her lawyers have claimed she was one of Epstein's victims, rather than his accomplice.

Where is Nadia Marcinko now?

During Epstein’s incarceration, Marcinko visited him in jail 67 times, The Palm Beach Post reported.

According to the police report, during the Palm Beach investigation, Marcinkova seemed to be living at Epstein’s New York residence, receiving deliveries from Armani Exchange and appearing on footage captured by a hidden camera seized during a search of his home.

However, she has not been seen since January 2024.

Speculation about her current whereabouts has surfaced again after the heavily-redacted Epstein files were released last week.

One X user named Aidan Raney has claimed that he used OSINT (Open source intelligence) to figure out that Marcinko is alive and still in the United States. However, there is no confirmation of this.