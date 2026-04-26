White House shooting: Video shows how Trump was evacuated in seconds as gunshots rang out

US President Donald Trump was evacuated quickly after gunshots were heard during the White House correspondents dinner on Saturday evening. Both Trump and Vice President JD Vance were uninjured, an Associated Press source said.

U.S. President Donald Trump is escorted out as a shooter opens fire during the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2026, in this screen capture from video. REUTERS/Bo Erickson(REUTERS)

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Several loud bangs caused panic at the hotel where the correspondents dinner was underway, prompting Secret Service agents with guns drawn to rush through the aisles toward the president.

According to the White House press pool, a Secret Service officer was heard shouting, “Shots fired,” as reporters travelling with the president looked on. The disruption lasted only a short while, and the event soon resumed, according to the New York Times. A senior administration official said Trump wanted to return and continue with his remarks.

Video captures moment of evacuation

A video going viral online has captured the moment when shots were heard at the hotel during the dinner.

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{{^usCountry}} Donald Trump, seated at a long table, was immediately surrounded by Secret Service agents and escorted out of the ballroom. Trump and the first lady Melania Trump had bent down behind the dais before being hustled out by Secret Service officers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Donald Trump, seated at a long table, was immediately surrounded by Secret Service agents and escorted out of the ballroom. Trump and the first lady Melania Trump had bent down behind the dais before being hustled out by Secret Service officers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Top cabinet officials were also evacuated from the Washington hotel where the dinner was taking place. Trump not injured {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Top cabinet officials were also evacuated from the Washington hotel where the dinner was taking place. Trump not injured {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump was not injured in the shooting incident. About an hour after he was rushed from the event, the US president posted on Truth Social that a "shooter had been apprehended." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump was not injured in the shooting incident. About an hour after he was rushed from the event, the US president posted on Truth Social that a "shooter had been apprehended." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job," Trump added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job," Trump added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Other guests at the dinner took shelter under tables as Secret Service officers in combat gear ran into the dining room. Many of the 2,600 attendees took cover while waiters fled to the front of the dining hall, Reuters reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other guests at the dinner took shelter under tables as Secret Service officers in combat gear ran into the dining room. Many of the 2,600 attendees took cover while waiters fled to the front of the dining hall, Reuters reported. {{/usCountry}}

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According to The Independent, the shooter was confirmed dead.

(Also read: 'Let the show go on': Donald Trump after security incident at White House press dinner)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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