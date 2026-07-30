Who are Nathaniel Cullerton and Kelsey Borenzweig? Latest update after viral Central Park kissing video

Nathaniel Cullerton and Kelsey Borenzweig, are two lawyers at elite New York law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The duo has received widespread attention after a video showing them kissing on a Central Park bench went viral on social media.

Nathaniel Cullerton and Kelsey Borenzweig, two lawyers at elite New York law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. (Instagram | @jayguap3)

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The clip, filmed by TikTok creator Jay Guapo, has sparked intense discussion online and reportedly led to an internal investigation at the firm. According to the Financial Times, Cullerton has been placed on leave. However, it remains unclear whether Borenzweig is also under investigation.

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Who is Nathaniel Cullerton?

Nathaniel D. Cullerton is a litigation partner at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, one of the United States' most prestigious corporate law firms.

According to his firm biography, he earned his Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center in 2013 and later clerked for the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit before joining Wachtell.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the New York Post, Cullerton recently worked on the high-profile lawsuit brought by Elon Musk against OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. He was part of Wachtell's legal team that successfully defended Altman in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the New York Post, Cullerton recently worked on the high-profile lawsuit brought by Elon Musk against OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. He was part of Wachtell's legal team that successfully defended Altman in the case. {{/usCountry}}

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Daily Mail cited court photographs published during the proceedings showing Borenzweig accompanying him at the federal courthouse in Oakland, California.

The incident has also affected Cullerton's reported career move. The Financial Times reported that he had been among six Wachtell partners expected to join rival law firm Gibson Dunn. However, that move was reportedly scrapped following the viral video.

The Daily Mail reported that Cullerton is married to Moira Penza, a former federal prosecutor and current partner at Wilkinson Stekloff. Penza is known for leading the prosecution of NXIVM founder Keith Raniere and appeared in HBO's documentary series The Vow.

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Public records show the couple married in 2016.

Who is Kelsey Borenzweig?

Kelsey Borenzweig is an associate in Wachtell's litigation department.

According to the firm's website, she graduated from New York University School of Law in 2022 and served as a judicial law clerk before joining the firm. Her practice focuses on complex commercial litigation and corporate disputes.

Borenzweig has worked alongside Cullerton on several major matters, including the litigation involving Elon Musk and Sam Altman.

A source told the Daily Mail that Borenzweig had recently broken up with a fellow attorney.

Borenzweig grew up in a large $2.7 million midcentury mansion close to the Pacific Ocean in Malibu, California.

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What happened at Central Park?

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The viral video was posted by TikTok and Instagram creator Jay Guapo, who filmed the pair in Central Park kissing each other on a park bench.

Guapo calls out, "Get a room. There are kids around."

When Guapo approached the two well-known attorneys, they looked up at the camera and shielded themselves. Borenzweig calmly advisedthe TikToker to “put the phone down.” Before that, Cullerton got up, grinning, and triedto shoo him away.

Guapo, who has a history of posting slanderous material, stated, "Don't touch me, don't touch...if you touch me I'll have to touch you."

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As of Wednesday, attorney profiles for both Cullerton and Borenzweig remained active on Wachtell's website. The firm has not publicly commented on the matter.