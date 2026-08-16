Who is Andrew Wilson? Did Candace Owens win the debate? 5 key takeaways as duo spars over Charlie Kirk

The death of Charlie Kirk became the subject of a nationally streamed debate between podcasters Candace Owens and Andrew Wilson. The duo appeared on the PBD Podcast, hosted by Patrick Bet-David Friday. There, Owens pitched her theories about Charlie Kirk's assassination while Wilson contested them.

Influencer Andrew Wilson (L) and Candace Owens. (PBD Podcast and file photo)

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Millions of viewers who have tagged along with Candace Owens on her various conspiracy theories about the TPUSA founder's death - whether agreeing or disagreeing with her- were led to the episode, as it clocked over 3.1 million views in less than 24 hours, Candace Owens revealed on X.

Given that Owens boasts a significantly larger follower base than Wilson, many of her fans were unfamiliar with Wilson. More importantly, many wondered who won the debate Saturday, given up to $500k was purportedly at stake.

Also read: Tyler Robinson's parking lot video sparks new claims on Charlie Kirk's killing; Candace Owens reacts

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{{^usCountry}} Although debates do not usually have a winner or a loser, it opened up the scope for deeper examination of the claims around Charlie Kirk's killing. In this article, we will look at five key takeaways from the debate, starting with who Andrew Wilson is. 1. Who Is Andrew Wilson? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although debates do not usually have a winner or a loser, it opened up the scope for deeper examination of the claims around Charlie Kirk's killing. In this article, we will look at five key takeaways from the debate, starting with who Andrew Wilson is. 1. Who Is Andrew Wilson? {{/usCountry}}

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Andrew Wilson is a Christian conservative political commentator, streamer and online debater best known for his platform 'The Crucible'. He frequently appears on the show, Modern-Day Debate, where he has debated figures on various issues. He also runs Debate University.

Andrew Wilson has claimed that he has worked for the US military in the past, though those claims are contested. There are no publicly available details of his service records. Furthermore, contrary to what many claimed after the Candace Owens debate, he does not work for TPUSA, now headed by Erika Kirk.

2. Did Candace Owens Prove Israeli Involvement?

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Candace Owens was unable to prove Israeli involvement in the killing of Charlie Kirk. “Well, I couldn’t say Israel was on the ground and shot and killed Charlie Kirk," she said when pressed about it by Wilson. She said that her theories were based on a larger motive behind the assassination.

3. Owens Was Accused Of Being Fed Answers

Following a dispute over whether Tyler Robinson, the 23-year-old suspect on trial for killing Kirk, is the actual killer, things got a bit personal between the two.

Candace then spelt out all the charges against Robinson from memory and asked Wilson to name one. Wilson then alleged that she was being sent answers on her phone by her team. She dismissed the claim.

4. Views crossed 3.1 million in 18 hours

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Candance Owens revealed that the podcast, released on the YouTube channel of the PBD Podcast, crossed 18 million views in less than 18 hours.

"Thank you to everyone who took the time to watch. This really was such a great win for those of us who have kept our heads down and studied this case from the very first filing, while being relentlessly attacked from people who, as Andrew Wilson so perfectly demonstrated, know literally nothing about it," she tweeted.

Also read: Cease-and-desist letter to Candace Owens over ‘Protecting Mrs Kirk’ chat row sparks buzz, ‘Your conduct has gone…’

5. Who Got $500,000?

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The much-discussed question of the debate was the purported $500,000 at stakes. Andrew Wilson had placed a bet of $300,000 for Candace Owens to debate him when he appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience earlier in August. Candace, in response, raised the stakes to $500,000.

It is as yet unclear if any payments were made.