Who is Daisy Keech Yerger? Influencer responds to backlash over Charlie Kirk tribute: ‘This evil makes me sick’

Daisy Keech Yerger, who faced backlash on the internet for mourning Charlie Kirk's death, has responded to her critics on Instagram. The fitness influencer, who has 5.1 million followers on Instagram, says people are free to “unfollow” her, provided they take exception to her beliefs, according to the NY Post. Daisy Keech Yerger reacts to backlash over Charlie Kirk tribute.(Instagram/daisykeech)

‘Evil’ to celebrate Charlie Kirk’s killing: Daisy Keech Yerger

“I never speak on politics because of all the division it creates, but all this evil makes me sick. If you are rejoicing in the death of a father and husband, I pray for your soul,” Daisy Keech Yerger wrote on Instagram Story, as per the outlet.

“Don’t let these demons make you forget what really matters here. I encourage you to find the Lord; He will save you. He loves you all,” Yerger added.

“If you disagree or are shocked by my beliefs, that is okay. There doesn’t need to be any hate, just unfollow. I encourage you all to contribute good into the world,” the 26-year-old added.

Daisy Keech Yerger mourned Charlie Kirk’s assassination

Charlie Kirk was shot dead with a bolt-action rifle on Utah Valley University's campus on September 10. Following Kirk’s assassination, Daisy Keech Yerger had left condolences to the family of the co-founder of Turning Point USA on Instagram.

“At such a loss for words, so unfair that such an amazing man has been taken out like this,” wrote Yerger. She said she was heartbroken and thanked Charlie Kirk for “everything you’ve done for the youth of our country”.

“So much love and sympathy to his family. Please pray for them,” she had added, as per the New York Post. Daisy Keech Yerger came under criticism following her post.

While one user said she was “out of touch w reality,” others slammed her over “selective empathy”, as per the outlet. “idgaf [what] you have to say that hateful man is looking up at us,” one commented.

