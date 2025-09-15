Inside Tyler Robinson’s 'destroyed' note left before Charlie Kirk's shooting: 'I'm going to...'

Charlie Kirk's suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, left behind a note that stated he planned to “take out” the conservative commentator, FBI director Kash Patel revealed, according to the Daily Mail. The 22-year-old Robinson was taken into custody on Friday and apprehended with murder charges related to Kirk's death at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10. Tyler Robinson, the suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder, left a note expressing intent to kill the commentator.(AFP)

Kirk was shot in the neck during an event at UVU and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Kash Patel reveals contents of Robinson's note

According to Patel, the note read, “I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it." On Monday morning, the FBI director told Fox News that the note was “written before the shooting,” and was at the suspect's home.”

Regarding Robinson's note, Patel added, “We have since learned the note - even though it was destroyed - we have found forensic evidence of the note and we have confirmed what the note said because our aggressive interview posture at the FBI," as reported by Daily Mail.

He also revealed that DNA that matches the suspect has been found on the rooftop where Kirk's shooter was hiding. In addition, the DNA also matches the one found on the towel in which the murder weapon was wrapped and ditched in the woods by the shooter.

Motive behind Kirk's shooting yet to be determined

Patel confirmed that Robinson refuses to cooperate with the investigation into Kirk's death. As of Sunday, the investigators were still trying to piece together all the information obtained; however, not ready to discuss a potential motive behind the fatal shooting of Kirk.