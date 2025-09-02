Who is Laurent Freixe? 5 things to know about Nestlé CEO sacked over ‘undisclosed romantic relationship’

Nestlé S.A. has announced the immediate dismissal of Chief Executive Officer Laurent Freixe following an internal investigation into an undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate, an incident found to be in breach of the company’s code of business conduct. Laurent Freixe joined Nestlé in 1986.(AFP)

The probe, conducted with the support of external counsel and overseen by Chair Paul Bulcke and Lead Independent Director Pablo Isla, concluded that the relationship violated Nestlé’s ethical standards. Freixe departs after nearly four decades at the Swiss-headquartered multinational.

In an official statement released Monday, Nestlé said, “The departure of Laurent Freixe follows an investigation into an undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate which breached Nestle's code of business conduct.”

Chair Paul Bulcke added, "This was a necessary decision. Nestlé’s values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service.”

Who is Laurent Freixe?

1. Graduate of a top French institution

Laurent Freixe is a French national and an alumnus of École Polytechnique, one of the most prestigious engineering schools in France.

2. Spent nearly 40 years at Nestlé

Freixe joined Nestlé in 1986 and built a long-standing career with the company, spanning nearly four decades.

3. Held major regional leadership roles

Over the years, Freixe led Nestlé’s operations in Europe and Latin America, managing through critical periods like the global financial and eurozone crises.

4. Appointed CEO in 2024

In September 2024, Freixe was named CEO of Nestlé S.A., succeeding Mark Schneider at the helm of the Swiss multinational.

5. Tenure ended amid ethics breach

Freixe was dismissed in September 2025 following an internal investigation that found an undisclosed romantic relationship with a subordinate.

Also Read: Who is Andy Byron? Astronomer CEO's alleged affair with HR chief Kristin Cabot exposed at Coldplay concert

Philipp Navratil named new CEO

Philipp Navratil has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. A Nestlé veteran who joined the company in 2001, Navratil has held leadership roles across Central America and Mexico, including heading the coffee and beverage business in Mexico from 2013 to 2020.

In recent years, he was responsible for global strategy and innovation for Nestlé’s Nescafé and Starbucks brands. He was appointed CEO of the Nespresso brand in July 2024 and joined the executive board in January 2025.

In a brief statement, Navratil said, “I fully embrace the company's strategic direction, as well as the action plan in place to drive Nestle's performance.” He pledged to “drive the value creation plan with intensity.”