Who is Manni L Perez? GTA VI's Lucia actor confirms role amid Netflix gameplay release; ‘Some of you recognized…’

Actor Manni L Perez confirmed that she's voicing Lucia in GTA VI, the latest offering from Rockstar Games. This came as the new Grand Theft Auto extended gameplay released on Netflix.

Actor Manni L Perez confirmed that she's voiced the character Lucia in GTA VI. (Instagram/mannil.perez)

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Perez put out a series of posts on her Instagram profile, confirming that she voices Lucia Caminos. The actor had reportedly gone off social media and since her return she's posted GTA VI content only.

Her most recent post reads “I’m genuinely proud of the journey that brought me here. The work. The training. The long days behind the scenes. And after watching the new gameplay today, I have to ask…Did you recognize Lucia’s voice? Because yes…that’s me.”

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{{^usCountry}} Here's all you need to know about Manni L Perez. Who is Manni L Perez? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's all you need to know about Manni L Perez. Who is Manni L Perez? {{/usCountry}}

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Perez is a Latino actor and her X account notes that she's based out of Los Angeles. Meanwhile, her Instagram bio notes that she's into ‘Motion Capture’ and is a ‘Martial Artist’. It also indicates that she has ties to New York City.

Further, Perez's X account notes world travel and gym as her interests. In an Instagram post, Perez shared that she's into rock climbing. Perez's IMDb account confirms that she's in the GTA VI: An Extended Look that released on Netflix. It also notes the actor's height is 5′ 4″ (1.63 m).

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Perez's other roles have been in shows like Blindspot, Marvel's Jessica Jones, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Speaking of Lucia in GTA VI, Perez said “Lucia walking through the crowd and, well…Let’s just say she wasn’t in the mood for anyone standing in her way. That’s one of the things I’ve always loved about her. She has an energy of her own.”

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What to know about Lucia's role in GTA VI

Lucia teams up with Jason Duval in GTA VI, which will be based in Miami. Perez wrote on her Instagram bio ‘Somewhere in Vice City’, in a nod to the upcoming game. The character dynamic has been described as akin to Bonnie and Clyde.

The gameplay showed that Lucia enters the story after spending time at the Leonida Penitentiary and while Jason is the more reserved and stoic of the two, Perez's character appears to be more aggressive and someone who's willing to get herself in trouble.

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“I keep coming back to this moment. Not because of the guns. Not because of the helicopters. Not even because of everything happening around us. But because of what’s between them. Jason and Lucia were never just two characters standing in front of a camera. There were long days. Early mornings. Conversations between takes. Small moments that probably didn’t mean much at the time. And now I look at scenes like this and realize… People are finally going to see what we spent so long creating. A story about trust. Loyalty. Fear. And having one person beside you when everything else starts falling apart. I’ve been waiting a long time to watch this world become real for everyone else. And honestly…Seeing pieces of it come to life still gives me chills. Lucia. Jason. Vice City.”

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