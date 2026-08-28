GTA 6 preview on Netflix: Lucia, Jason and a stunning new world come to life in 26-minute video; everything we know
Rockstar Games’ extended look at GTA VI gives fans their first detailed glimpse of gameplay, graphics and the fictional Florida-inspired world of Leonida.
Rockstar Games has finally lifted the curtain on Grand Theft Auto 6. The gaming studio has given the fans the most detailed look yet at the highly anticipated video game after more than 18 months without an official gameplay reveal. The extended look focused on the world of Leonida, a fictional US state inspired by Florida.
The developer released a 26-minute extended preview of GTA 6 on Netflix, six hours before making it available on YouTube. The footage showed the game's improved visuals, expansive environments, criminal storylines and the relationship between its two main characters, Lucia Camino and Jason Duval.
The preview was released a few days after numerous unapproved gameplay leaks spread online. In the past, Rockstar called the leak "heartbreaking," claiming that it interfered with the game's intended launch moment.
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Lucia and Jason take the story forward
The preview placed the relationship between protagonists Lucia and Jason at the heart of GTA 6’s narrative.
In Rockstar's view, the pair is described as a modern “Bonnie and Clyde” style criminal duo. The game follows their journey through Leonida’s criminal underworld. This is where the players will experience robberies and the classic high-risk escapes.
The preview placed more emphasis on the relationship between the two protagonists than the previous GTA titles. The Rockstar devs told IGN that while players can decide how much they interact with the plot, their decisions can affect how Lucia and Jason's romance progresses.
The extended preview also showed that players will be able to switch between Lucia and Jason during certain missions, which is similar to the switching system used in GTA 5.
Also read: Will GTA 6 be locked at 30fps on consoles? PS5 Pro owners dejected amid trailer; ‘a minute of silence’
Photorealistic graphics, detailed environments and classic GTA chaos return
One of the biggest talking points from the preview was GTA 6’s visual quality.
Fans praised the game’s lifelike characters with realistic facial expressions. The viewers also noticed a wider range of body types among background characters
Rockstar’s previous release, Red Dead Redemption 2, was widely praised for its attention to detail, and GTA 6 appears to build on that approach. The environments were detailed. Rockstar showed everything from luxury apartments and rooftop bars to underground clubs and crowded streets.
The world of Leonida showed a world filled with side activities and cultural satire.
However, Rockstar did not reveal details about GTA 6 Online, the multiplayer successor to GTA Online, which became one of the biggest entertainment products following GTA 5.
The company has confirmed that GTA 6 will launch as a single-player experience first. Fans expect multiplayer details closer to release.
Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to be released on 19 November 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More