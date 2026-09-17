Speeding car driven by Delhi University student kills 2 workers on Dwarka Expressway
Police said a second-year University of Delhi student and a resident of Gurugram’s Sector 110 was driving the car
Two workers installing metal fences on a Dwarka Expressway divider were killed, and two others were injured after a speeding car hit them at the Shri Ram Chowk near Gurugram’s Sector 110 around 2.30am on Thursday, police said.
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Police said the four were working for the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and installing the fences amid negligible traffic when they were hit. “Commuters alerted the police control room, after which all the injured persons were rushed to the civil hospital where two of the workers were declared dead on arrival,” said a police officer.
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Gurugram Police public relations officer Sandeep Turan said Vedant Khanna, a second-year University of Delhi student and a resident of Sector 110, was driving the car and returning from Delhi. Turan said that Khanna was also injured in the accident. “The two workers and Khanna are undergoing treatment,” he said.
Turan said that it was still unclear how the accident took place. “CCTV cameras were being scanned to ascertain the sequence of events,” he said.
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Police identified the dead workers as Bijender Kumar and Pappu, who were from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. They added a case will be registered against Khanna once the families of the workers submit a written complaint.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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