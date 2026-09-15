Gurugram: Truck hits cyclist, reverses over him before driver flees
The victim, a 48-year-old security guard from Amethi, was trapped under the truck and suffered fatal injuries in the incident.
A 48-year-old security guard was killed after a truck allegedly coming from the wrong direction hit and ran over him on the service road of Dwarka Expressway near Sector 109 late Sunday night, police said Monday. The truck driver allegedly reversed over the victim while attempting to flee, mutilating his body before abandoning the vehicle and escaping, police added.
The victim was identified as Vinod Shukla, from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. He lived in Bijwasan, Delhi, and worked as a security guard in Gurugram. Police said he was cycling to his workplace when the accident took place at around 11.45pm on Sunday. “A truck speeding in the wrong direction hit Shukla. He was trapped beneath the wheels. The truck driver, in an attempt to flee, put the vehicle in reverse and ran over Shukla again during which his body was trapped beneath wheels and was it was dragged for several feet,” a police officer said.
The officer said Shukla’s body was mutilated during this, after which the driver left the truck running at the spot and fled after jumping out of the cabin, police said.
Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said commuters alerted the police control room about the incident. “The truck’s engine was running with keys in the ignition when cops reached the spot which has soon seized. Shukla’s identity card was recovered from his pocket which helped in ascertaining his identity,” he said.
Turan said Shukla’s family reached the city on Monday night and, on the basis of their complaint, an FIR will be registered at Bajghera police station on Tuesday. The body will then be handed over to the family following an autopsy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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