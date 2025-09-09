Motorcyclist dies after rear-ending car on Dwarka expressway

A 23-year-old man from Delhi died after his motorcycle rear-ended a car on the Dwarka Expressway near Conscient Mall in Sector 102, police said on Monday. The body was transferred to the government mortuary and handed over to the family after a post-mortem was conducted on Sunday evening.

The deceased, identified as Lakshya Dahiya, was a resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi. According to police, the accident took place between 8:30 pm and 8:45 pm on Saturday while Dahiya was returning home after visiting a friend in Gurugram. He was riding a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle.

Sandeep Turan, Public Relations Officer of Gurugram Police, said Dahiya was allegedly speeding and lost control while attempting to overtake a vehicle by changing lanes abruptly. As a result, he collided with a car ahead.

“He was thrown several feet upon impact and landed heavily on the road. Although he was wearing a helmet, he sustained severe internal injuries, including to the head, and was bleeding at the scene,” said Turan.

The car driver and other commuters had alerted the police control room. A National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) ambulance, stationed nearby, rushed Dahiya to the Sector 10A Civil Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Police said the victim's family members reached the city soon from Delhi.

Police said that Dahiya’s father, Rambir Singh Dahiya, submitted a written statement denying any suspicion of foul play. Police have initiated an inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita at Bajghera police station.