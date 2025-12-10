Who is Mary Carole McDonnell? Fake airline heiress allegedly cons banks out of $30 million, flees to Dubai

A 72-year-old woman on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) most-wanted list allegedly was involved in a fraud scheme in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California. Mary Carole McDonnell who is on the FBI's most wanted list. (X/@FBIMostWanted)

“Mary Carole McDonnell is #wanted by the #FBI for her alleged involvement in a fraud scheme in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California. Beginning in approximately July of 2017, and continuing to May of 2018, McDonnell is alleged to have knowingly, and with the intent to defraud, devised and participated in a scheme to obtain money, funds, assets, and property owned by a bank,” the FBI tweeted.

Who is Mary Carole McDonnell?

According to FBI report, she “falsely claimed” to be a member of the McDonnell Aircraft Family and said she has an $80 million secret trust fund. The feds said, “McDonnell falsely claims to be an heir to the McDonnell Aircraft Family, with an $80 million secret trust to which she will have access.”

The statement revealed, “On December 12, 2018, a federal arrest warrant was issued for McDonnell in the United States District Court, Central District of California, Santa Ana, California, after she was charged with Bank Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft. It is believed McDonnell is currently in Dubai.”

Born in 1951 in Michigan, she worked as the Chief Executive Officer of Bellum Entertainment LLC, as per the FBI report. She has ties to “Los Angeles, California; Montgomery, Alabama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.”

The FBI report further stated, “Beginning in approximately July of 2017, and continuing to May of 2018, McDonnell is alleged to have knowingly, and with the intent to defraud, devised and participated in a scheme to obtain money, funds, assets, and property owned by Banc of California. Through this scheme, McDonnell allegedly and fraudulently obtained a total of approximately $14.7 million from the bank to which she knew she was not entitled and has not paid back. It is alleged that McDonnell also defrauded additional financial institutions in a similar fashion, with an estimated loss of over $15 million.”