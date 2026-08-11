A Metro Nashville police lieutenant is being hailed on social media for saving a man's life after a tense standoff on a bridge above the Cumberland River turned into a meaningful and emotional conversation.

Who is Mike Hotz? Metro Nashville police lieutenant talks man down from bridge, hugs him (News Channel 5/YouTube)

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Lieutenant Mike Hotz, who has spent 16 years in law enforcement, spent much of it helping people through crises. The incident on the Victory Memorial Bridge was one of the emotional moments of his career that was caught on camera.

The incident

A man was livestreaming online and saying he planned to jump from the bridge on July 23. Hotz, who has served on Metro's crisis negotiation team, responded to the scene before the man could jump, News Channel 5 reported.

Hotz did not approach with force or urgency. He simply talked to the man, telling him he wanted to help him on what he called the worst day of his life.

A video of the incident has gone viral.

The combat veteran talked to the man about having gone through similar conversations with fellow service members overseas who had been struggling with suicidal thoughts. Hotz said that the shared understanding built trust in that moment.

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The man eventually stepped away from the edge. He extended his hand and hugged Hotz.

Nick Sortor shared the video on X, with the caption, “This is beautiful. A Nashville Police Lieutenant saved a man's life by talking him out of jumping off a bridge, hugging him on the ledge.”

Watch the video here: https://x.com/nicksortor/status/2086908207868363238?s=20

Hotz reportedly said while explaining his approach, "We veterans are disproportionately affected by sulclde and mental health issues."

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"I've encountered several of my brothers and sisters who have gone through crisis moments. And I just wanted to draw upon those moments and focus them all on this individual at this specific time, at this day. And bring about a safe resolution to the situation,” he added.

Man speaks out

The man, identified as Gary Butler, 44, later spoke out, News Channel 5 reported. “I stopped to get me a three piece chicken and decided it was going to be my last meal,” he said.

Butler recalled how he contemplated for 15 minutes as he stood on the bridge. Then he heard a voice say, “Hey man, my name's Mike. Can I just holler at you?”

Butler said, “I was mad when he first came. I was telling officers not to come closer. 'I'll jump if you come any closer.'”

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“I just want to help you talk through this, this worst day of your life . And I know it is,” said Hotz.

Butler then opened up about being homeless and unable to afford his mental health medicine. Hotz listened, Butler said, and offered to help him.

“I've had no one to talk to or talk to me. Like, you talk to me right now, and what you said really helped me, bring back to reality that life is important,” said Butler.

Butler then stepped away from the bridge.

Hotz said, “I love you. It's going to be alright.”

Now, weeks later, Butler said he is glad to be alive. He has temporary housing far from the bridge, along with his medication. He is also seeing a therapist.

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In a message to those in pain, Butler said, “I would tell them it's not worth it. I understand, I truly understand. I been in the situation, but not worth it.”

Who is Lt. Mike Hotz?

According to Law Enforcement Seminars LLC, Hotz has served with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) since 2010. He started his career in the North Precinct Patrol, including assignments with the North Precinct Flex Team, North Precinct Crime Suppression Unit, and the Specialized Investigations Division Narcotics Unit.

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“Lt. Hotz was promoted to sergeant in 2016 and assigned to the Central Precinct Patrol, then the Hermitage Precinct Patrol. He was then selected to supervise the Hermitage Precinct’s Crime Suppression Unit, and later chosen to lead the Specialized Investigations Division Major Case Task Force. In 2019 he was tasked with building a unit from the ground up to investigate drug overdose deaths. The MNPD Overdose Unit, is where he currently serves. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 2025 and continues serving with the Overdose Unit. He is a certified expert witness in undercover operations, nuisance abatements, and methamphetamine labs,” the website says.

“Prior to joining the MNPD, he served as a Rifle Team Leader Sergeant in the United States Army Infantry. He was deployed to combat twice, once in Afghanistan and then to Iraq. Mike received the Purple Heart Medal for injuries sustained in combat. While in Afghanistan, his unit intercepted thousands of tons of black tar heroin bound for distribution throughout the world,” it adds.

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Hotz reportedly developed Nashville's One Box program, which has placed overdose reversal kits in more than 500 locations across the city, including bars and other public venues. He earned the Excellence in Protection Award from the DEA at a summit in Orlando.

Hotz earned an associate’s degree in Photojournalism from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and a bachelor’s degree in Photography from Thomas Edison State University.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).