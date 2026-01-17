Michel Phelps opens up about battling suicidal thoughts and advocating for mental health: ‘It’s okay to talk and share…’

In a moment that felt deeply personal, Michael opened up about his struggles with mental health and how it transformed him into a mental health advocate. It all began with the host asking him how he wished to spend his days now that he has retired from competitive swimming.

Despite his unparalleled success, which often makes him appear superhuman, Michael happens to be very much in touch with his human side, as he revealed during his recent interview with Raj Shamani on the latter’s Figuring Out podcast. The episode was released on YouTube on January 15.

When it comes to elite athletes, Michael Phelps is undoubtedly in the league of legends. The American champion swimmer is renowned for winning the most Olympic medals - 28 across four games.

Michael Phelps opens up about confronting suicidal thoughts The athlete shared that his primary focus in the days ahead would be his work in the mental health space.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people between 10 and 34 years of age. “That is frightening for me,” said Michael, “as somebody who has thought about suicide multiple times.”

Getting more in touch with himself is what got him out of that headspace, insisted Michael. That and understanding that it is alright to share and talk about things, and about the feelings that he has been experiencing.

“In the past, all I would do was compartmentalise and shut them down,” he noted.

Deciding to prioritise people with mental health issues Phelps acknowledged that there are innumerable people in the world who are likely suffering from similar mental health troubles as himself, be it depression or anxiety.

“And for me, I want them to get the help and care that they need and deserve,” he shared.

Stressing the importance of the task, Michael observed, “Being able to save a life is way bigger than ever winning an Olympic gold medal.”

