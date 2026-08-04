Patrick Yaroch, a former FBI agent, was fired and arrested after he allegedly stole close to $1 million in cryptocurrency from accounts he was monitoring as part of an investigation. The theft took place over the last few months, leading to Yaroch's arrest last week, reports stated citing court records.

FBI Director Kash Patel looks on during a news conference on July 1. (AFP)

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The court documents reveal that Yaroch was part of the FBI’s national security investigative squad that was probing potential crypto fraud involving an “adversarial nation.” During the probe, Yaroch allegedly used his internal agency access to siphon off over $900,000 to his personal account.

The affidavit filed in the case stated that Yaroch grew “frustrated when he could not do more to disrupt” the person's account he was monitoring. He reportedly carried out the theft out of frustration.

With the probe on, limited details have been revealed to the public. In this article, we will take a look at Patrick Yaroch and the theft allegations against him divided in 5 key points.

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According to CNN, the affidavit notes that Patrick Yaroch confided in an interview with a colleague at FBI Boston about the theft. No further details about the confession were released.

2. FBI Probed Patrick Yaroch And Fired Him

The FBI has been probing Patrick Yaroch for multiple weeks now. Interviews were conducted at his home as he was fired by the agency. “I f**** up,” he reportedly said in one of the interviews. Eventually, last week, he was arrested by the agency.

3. Faces Stolen Goods Charges

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The criminal complaint files against Yaroch states that he has been charged with interstate transport of stolen goods and the receipt of stolen goods, CNN reported.

4. Chilling ChatGPT Query

The affidavit also reveals a chilling ChatGPT query about leaving the country after stealing $1 million from the accounts. He asked the chatbot: "If you had a bucket of money (around $1 million) and you wanted to leave the USA and become a resident or citizen of an EU country, what would you do?"

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ChatGPT replied: “At 37, with a young family, a goal of potentially retiring around 40, and a clear interest in eventually building a slower-living vineyard/agricultural lifestyle in places like Cilento or Portugal’s Dão region…”

5. FBI Reacts To Arrest

An FBI spokesperson stated the arrest of Patrick Yaroch. “As soon as the FBI became aware of these allegations, we immediately took action, began an investigation, and ultimately executed an arrest warrant for this individual last week,” the spokesperson told CNN.

A date for his court appearance has not been set, as of this wiring.